My grandson Ziggy is an athletic wonder. His favorite sport is hockey but he also excels at baseball, and soccer. His younger brother is following in his footsteps. Personally, I love to watch them at their events but it takes a lot of energy to do this. Last week I went to four baseball games and almost succumbed to hypothermia. I had on a puffer jacket, scarf, hoodie, fleece hat, insulated boots and gloves. But sitting in those bleachers while it drizzled was a real sacrifice. Fortunately the boys won their games. I’m not sure if they will go on to become professional players but two things are certain: They can both spit really well and they can scratch their crotches as well as any pro. I really don’t get how these two idiosyncrasies improve someone’s game but I’ve watched many professional sports events and I can tell you that dugouts, benches and penalty boxes have to be loaded with bacteria and germs.
What do you think causes guys to indulge in these behaviors? My granddaughter’s hockey team never does this stuff.
Signed, Sports Gram on Governor’s Rd.
Dear Sports Gram,
I enjoy watching hockey and baseball on television because I can see the action much better. The instant replays are very helpful also. But every time the camera swings over to the player’s bench there is nonstop spitting just as you have observed. Maybe as a prerequisite of being hired, NHL hockey players have to suffer from chronic post nasal drip. The women’s teams don’t seem to engage in this bench activity.
As for the scratching, the only thing I can think of is using talc in that area to keep the itching down. Or maybe the equipment managers should switch detergents during laundering and try using fabric softener, something that is suitable for infants.
Obviously, the youthful athletes have noticed the spitting and scratching and are simply emulating the pros.
Keep up the good work on sports attendance because it means a lot to the kids, and remember, Tante Ingeborg cares, but not so much.
