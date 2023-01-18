Bruno/ Kerrick News Sylvia Schweiger

Saturday, Derrell Jensen and Robert Olson traveled to Anoka to attend the 10th District Legion Conference.  Sunday morning, Derrell’s daughter, Terrah Jensen, and Roger Robertson visited Derrell and Jean for their gift exchange. Sunday afternoon, Derrell and Jean attended the Jack Pine Rider’s ABATE meeting at the Bear’s Den. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.