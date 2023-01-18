Saturday, Derrell Jensen and Robert Olson traveled to Anoka to attend the 10th District Legion Conference. Sunday morning, Derrell’s daughter, Terrah Jensen, and Roger Robertson visited Derrell and Jean for their gift exchange. Sunday afternoon, Derrell and Jean attended the Jack Pine Rider’s ABATE meeting at the Bear’s Den.
The East Central elementary boys had a fun time over this last weekend with lots of basketball. They did an awesome job.Way to go boys.
Young Bauer Borchardt spent Saturday night with grandparents Doug and Sue Blechinger and then on Sunday they took him to his hockey games in Moose Lake. His older sister, Maddie, was playing elsewhere with her hockey tournaments.
Sympathy is extended to family and friends of Joyce (Nielsen) Anderson. Joyce, age 74, was born to Viggo and Maria Nielsen. She grew up in Askov and graduating with the Askov High School Class of 1966. After high school she married David Anderson, They were currently living in Staples, Minn. Joyce passed away at her home on Thursday Jan. 12, 2023. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at Faith Lutheran Church in Staples. A visitation will be on Friday, Jan. 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday at Faith Lutheran Church. Arrangements are by Taylor Funeral & Cremation Care in Staples Minn.
Guess we have to wait till next year for our Minnesota Vikings. Just could not pull it off this time.
Remember, if you have any news to share, please feel free to either email me at: storebo1@frontier.com or call me at: (320) 838-3554.
Besides Bruno/Kerrick this includes the surrounding communities in the area, so just contact me with your news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.