Can you imagine resting in heavenly peace?

A really good friend of mine passed away recently and I’m going to miss him terribly. He was a chef by profession and he ran the chef training program at the technical college in St. Paul. He actually could do almost anything. He was a wonderful father to three daughters and a great husband. And boy, could that man cook! Food was his passion.
Being a father to three girls was challenging. Their stuff was always in the bathroom. And they were frequently guilty of taking his tools. As the girls grew up, they learned to cook and even then they borrowed his utensils. He was generous and kind and thoughtful. I thought on my way home from the funeral luncheon that heaven was getting a really good deal. I wonder what it will be like to rest in heavenly peace. Can you even begin to imagine?
Signed, Missing My Friend, in Finlayson
Dear Missing,
Well, for starters, I think your friend should absolutely have his own bathroom in heaven. Nothing fancy, just something that doesn’t have any curling irons, blow dryers or hair and body products of any kind.
As far as the eternal rest goes, I wouldn’t count on it. From what I’ve heard about the Main Heavenly Occupants, they were big into banquets and feasting. But I’ve never heard a word about any of them being able to cook. Multiplying loaves and fishes is one thing but there were reports of tons of leftovers so what does that tell you? Water into wine, yes. But not anything was mentioned about any scrumptious schnitzel.
It wouldn’t surprise me at all if your friend was provided with a state of the art kitchen and put to work doing what he loved. If I make it to heaven I’m going to look him up. I’m a pretty decent cook myself but what’s more important is that I love to eat.
I’m very sorry for your loss, but your loss is heaven’s gain. Make a nice soufflé in his memory, and remember, Tante Ingeborg cares.
