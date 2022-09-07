Sylvia

Doreen Peterson and her brother Brian Mercer hosted a surprise 80th birthday party for their mother Carole Mercer at the Route 61 Supper Club in Moose Lake on Saturday evening, August 27.  Those who attended were:  Doreen and Brad Peterson and daughter Daphne of Barnum, Brian and Barb Mercer of Kerrick, Shirley Keyport of Oakview in Moose Lake, Pat Skog and Vi Keyport of Moose Lake, Carole’s grandson Brody, great grandchildren Alexis and Frankie, grandson Chase and friend Cheyenne, friends who worked with Carol, Jeannie Beck and Joanne Flynn and the birthday gal, Carole. She was surprised and there was cupcakes along with a birthday cake decorated with horses since Carole has been working with horses all her life and still takes care of several horses and just loves it. Carole received many nice gifts and it was a wonderful evening and we wish Carole many more happy years to enjoy life.

