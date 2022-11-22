Loretta Swanson and Deb Stadin had lunch at the Little Mermaid last Friday. Recently, Deb and Wayne Stadin had dinner at Doc’s in Sturgeon Lake. Great food, great company.
Saturday morning Jean Marquardt, Amy Nos and Jean Jensen met Amy’s mom, Kathy Van Hecke from Eden Prairie, in North Branch to attend the craft show at the high school. They all enjoyed lunch after shopping.
Jeanette Swenson and Sylvia Schweiger along with family Genny, Grady, Dane and Jordy Swenson and Arnie, Nikki and Brooke Cekalla enjoyed the opening of the play Aladdin, Jr. Thursday evening at East Central School. Arnie and Nikki’s daughter Ciara (CC) was a cast member in the play. It was wonderful performance . Everyone involved with the play did a great job.
Have a Blessed Thanksgiving with family and friends.
From Vi Keyport
Marcia Eiynck hosted a 48th Wedding Anniversary Party at Doc’s in Sturgeon Lake on Wednesday, Nov. 9 for her parents, Merlin and Helen Keyport.
Despite the bad weather, those who attend were Vi Keyport, Marcia and Jason Eiynck, Maureen Gassert, Duane Coil, a good friend, Marisa Beck, plus friends, neighbors from Askov, Kerrick and Bruno areas.
Marcia did a wonderful job of planning on such a short notice. We all enjoyed our meal and the beautiful decorated cake. The decorations were awesome, really cool. Thank you Marcia for a job well done. Another plus was that Ashley Keyport (daughter of Mace Keyport), was the chef at her job at Doc’s that evening. We all wish Merlin and Helen many more to come.
Each year you should celebrate special occasions every chance you get. You never know what’s in store for you in the future.
Marty Keyport of Marinette, Wisconsin, spent a few days visiting his mom Vi Keyport in Moose Lake. He also enjoyed getting together with other family members and friends. Marty has a job as the Facilities and Parks director of Marinette County. He loves his job and we all had a wonderful time while he was here.
Tina Keyport of North Carolina spent a few days visiting her mother Jane Behrens in Maple Grove, and also had time to spend time with her cousins and other family members in the area. We enjoyed such a nice surprise. It was nice weather and she got to spend some nice outings in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.