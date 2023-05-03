Our first responders do such an amazing job. Our law enforcement officials deal with many hard calls in a very professional manner. They see some really disheartening situations and deal with them with compassion and justice. Our fire departments in the county are all volunteer departments. These fire personnel work really hard to offer a great service. They are the ones we turn to when our lives and/or homes are in danger. Most of them are also offering EMS services to assist the hardworking ambulance services in the county. These departments also act in a very professional manner and work with the best interest of their communities in mind. One of the ways that we can help them respond in a timely manner to emergencies is to make sure our homes or properties have adequate address number signs. If you live in a township you will have a little blue sign by your driveway with the address number so that the emergency responders can find you. If you live within a city limit (Willow River, Sturgeon Lake, Rutledge, etc.) you must display an address number on your home or property. You can check your city ordinances for particulars on the size and color of the numbers. Usually, you can buy these numbers at the lumber yard or hardware store near you. This is especially important for the summer months when our population expands. The number of seasonal recreational properties in the county is huge. Please help our first responders find you in an emergency and make sure your address numbers are clearly displayed.
Correct address numbers aid first responders
- Willow River News Kathi Bennett
-
-
- 0
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- 35 years later, exchange student finds home in father’s old room
- Chisago City man charged with murder found guilty by jury
- Art in the Park musical lineup announced!
- The school growing in the pines
- Founder of Ruby’s Pantry, Lyn sahr, dies
- Crash into Rock Creek causes fatality of Rush City man
- Chisago City man charged with murder found guilty by jury
- Pine County Sheriff's report and jail roster April 20, 2023
- 4-H members take first place at State Project Bowl
- Historic-level flooding ravages Pine City area shoreland
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Upcoming Events [PLEASE CALL - MAY BE CANCELED DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS]
-
May 4
-
May 4
-
May 4
-
May 4
-
May 4
-
May 4
-
May 4
-
May 5
-
May 5
-
May 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.