The biggest news story in my life last week was the family reunion for the descendants of Herbert and Antoinette “Toni” Bennett. Herb was a hard working entrepreneur and owned and operated Bennett Dairy in Rutledge and then in Willow River. The building for the dairy in Willow River is still standing down on Willow Street. It was interesting to hear the stories about Willow River and Rutledge back in the day. Joan (Bennett) Tschida is Maurice Bennett’s youngest sister and was gracious enough to share her stories. Herb and Toni had six children: Gerald, Maurice, Betty, Joan, Jacquie, and Billy. They lived in Rutledge and were members of St. Mary’s Church and went to Rutledge and Willow River schools.
It was fun to hear stories about their childhoods and both communities.
We had over a hundred descendants at the gathering and four different generations. They come from Montana, Texas, and Minnesota mostly.
Every five years there is a reunion and I’m glad they keep up the tradition. We all keep getting a little older and the babies grow into adults and then bring their little ones. f you’ve ever been to a Bennett gathering there is always a lot of good food and lots of hugs, and lots of beautiful children to laugh with.
There will be a “Money Storm for Norm!” A lot of people know Jason Mikrot as “Norm.”
He has been battling cancer and there will be a benefit to alleviate the costs incurred while fighting cancer. The Willow River Community Club is busy planning the Music and Memories program.
The Willow River Fire Department will be grilling hot dogs and brats, there will be music, lunch, and lots of memories. We will be lighting a candle for each of the dearly departed from the last year. There will be prize drawings and lots of laughs. The date to write on your calendar is Sunday, July 23. More information to come.
