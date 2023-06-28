Willow River News Kathi Bennett

The biggest news story in my life last week was the family reunion for the descendants of Herbert and Antoinette “Toni” Bennett. Herb was a hard working entrepreneur and owned and operated Bennett Dairy in Rutledge and then in Willow River.  The building for the dairy in Willow River is still standing down on Willow Street. It was interesting to hear the stories about Willow River and Rutledge back in the day. Joan (Bennett) Tschida is Maurice Bennett’s youngest sister and was gracious enough to share her stories. Herb and Toni had six children: Gerald, Maurice, Betty, Joan, Jacquie, and Billy. They lived in Rutledge and were members of St. Mary’s Church and went to Rutledge and Willow River schools. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.