100 Years Ago
November 30, 1922
- Peter Van Reese of Rutledge had the misfortune of cutting off three fingers on his left hand by a band saw while working in the lath mill.
- Two trainmen were killed when a freight was derailed on the Great Northern track at Andover.
- The Cloverton telephone line is nearly completed and will connect with Danbury in a few days
- John Darling of Bruno is on the sick list and John Douglas of Bruno is carrying the mail for him.
75 Years Ago
December 4, 1947
- Wedding vows were exchanged in St Paul by Miss Alice Sullivan, daughter of Mrs. Margaret Sullivan of Bruno and Mr. Francis Pearson, Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Francis Pearson also of Bruno.
- Askov Village will now have a liquor store as the results of the annual election held there when voters cast their ballots. The final count being 94-77 in favor of the wets.
- Correction from last week, the infant son of Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Schoenrock that was baptized name should be Darrel Alfred not Gerald as was previously mentioned.
- St. John’s Lutheran Church in Finlayson was the setting for the wedding of Miss Lillie Korpi, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Korpi and Ralph Schoenrock, son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Schoenrock all of Finlayson.
- Sunday, a bridal shower was held at the Emil Koecher home in Duquette in honor of Miss Eleanor Fralich. Many nice gifts were presented and a delicious lunch served.
50 Years Ago
November 30, 1972
- Betty Crocker has $111,000 college scholarships for high school seniors here in Minnesota and throughout the country. Eligibility is to apply and take an examination.
- Saturday, Michelle Sahlen, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Sahlen of Askov and Bruce Lundorff, son of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Lundorff of Sandstone exchanged wedding vows in a double ring ceremony.
- Gail Sebald, Askov, Jill Espointour, Bruno and Connie Theis, Finlayson are among Hattie Skinner’s students in Hinckley and will play in the piano recital on Dec. 6.
- Minnesota State Tax load now ranks the 12th highest among all 50 states.
25 Years Ago
December 4, 1997
- High School Basketball is underway. East Central girls won their first home game against Pine City with a score 62-38.
- Alisa Nelson of Askov, has a mighty old dove. Her pet ringed neck dove named “Trinkey” is 25-years-old and she has had the dove since she was two years old. The life expectancy of a dove raised in captivity is about 14 years.
- Pine County has been chosen to receive $13,716 to supplement food and shelter programs in the area.
10 Years Ago
November 29, 2012
- Moose Lake Willow River Rebels placed second in the state football tournaments.
- Recent area deaths were: Connie Moske of Sturgeon Lake, David Roth of Sandstone and Jeremy Randolph of Askov.
- Prayers for this Saturday for the decommissioning of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bruno. Please think of their members as they have to see the doors close.
