100 Years Ago
November 23, 1922
- Miss Ruth Knapp and Harry Simons were married in Markville by Rev. Dietsmann.
- Albert Tietz returned to his home in Norman Township. He had been serving in the navy the past two years.
- Mr. and Mrs. L.C. Laursen and six children of Askov left for Nysted, Nebraska where Mr.. Laursen will be one of the instructors at the Danish Folk High School this winter.
75 Years Ago
November 27, 1947
- Fishing season for 1948 is set. June 15th is opening day for Northern Pike with a daily limit of three.
- Miss Ann Kepler, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Kepler of Rutledge, and Mr. Goodwin Youngquist, son of Mrs. Frank Novy of Finlayson, were married recently by Rev. Andrew Johnson of Sandstone at the parsonage. They will make their home in Minneapolis.
- Pvt. Roy Birkholm who has been stationed in Korea received his honorable discharge papers from the army and returned home last week.
- The class play “Old Snoppy” given by the juniors at Finlayson High School was a complete success.
- Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Dronen are proud parents of a baby boy born at the Nedegaard Maternity Home in Sandstone.
- Sunday, Gerald Alfred Schoenrock, infant son of Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Schoenrock , was baptized at Geise Lutheran Church. Sponsors were Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Karsky and Ralph Schoenrock.
50 Years Ago
November 23, 1972
- Mr. and Mrs. Evan Hammer, formerly of the Askov area , celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary in Vancouver, Washington.
- Allen Ecklund, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, has opened a Vet Clinic in Askov and also has a fully equipped mobile unit to attend to the needs of farm animals.
- John Zebrasky, Jr. of Bruno was called to serve a few weeks ago and is now training at Fort Lenard Wood.
- Michelle Rae, was born to Mr. and Mrs. Wilbur Koecher of Kerrick on October 13th.
- Ralph Plaisted, Artic explorer, appeared on Duluth News Hour stated he would like to be one who had explored not only the North Pole by snowmobile but also the South Pole. He also talked about his time on Russell Lake.
25 Years Ago
November 27, 1997
- Jennifer Klocke is the new second grade teacher at Bruno Elementary. She started on November 17th.
- Oak Lake Lutheran Church will present it’s annual Christmas Dinner Theater on Saturday, December 4th.
- St. Isidore’s Catholic Church sold it’s parsonage to Brad Mlaskoch and on November 19th the house was moved to a site he prepared on Hwy 61 south of Sturgeon Lake.
-Mettie Petersen, age 97, passed away on November 20 1997 at Pine Medical Center in Sandstone. Funeral services were held on Monday November 24th at Bethlehem Lutheran Church Askov.
10 Years Ago
November 22, 2012
- The City of Askov hire two part time clerks…they are Barb Morgan -City Clerk and Misi Gangl will be Deputy Clerk.
- Thirteen year old Nevan Naylor shot a 12 point 220 pound buck east of Sturgeon Lake on November 6th.
- Karin Meyer of Kerrick will be on WDSE TV Duluth on November 24th where she will prepare Hawaiian Pineapple Bars on the “B is for Bars 2” segment.
