100 Years Ago
April 5, 1923
- A serious railroad wreck was narrowly adverted in Askov Saturday when the switch was left open. Luckily the engineer on the local freight train saw the signal of the switch stand and stopped the train before running on to the side track.
- This past week saw a round-up of eight Pine County men who have either made or are selling moonshine. The arrests were made by Sheriff R. J. Hawley and assisted by federal agents.
- The wedding of two of Askov’s young folks. Mr. Ejnar Johnsen, and Miss Anna Fisher took place at the Danish Lutheran Church with Rev. S.D. Rodholm officiating.
75 Years Ago
April 9, 1948
- Funeral service for Alfred G. Kalafut, age 35, was held at St Michael’s Catholic Church in Kerrick. He had been very ill with dropsy. He leaves behind wife, Ina, and two young sons, Arthur and James.
- Mr. and Mrs. Earl Meidlinger are rejoicing over the birth of a girl born April 2. She will be known as Linda Rae.
- Henry Johnsen had the misfortune to break a bone in his right wrist while at work in the Pine Co-op garage.
- Mr. and Mrs. Christian Hyldahl celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary last Thursday.
50 Years Ago
April 5, 1973
- John Clark retires as janitor after 22 years with the Askov School district .
- Mr. and Mrs. Ejnar O. Johnsen celebrate their golden wedding anniversary with an open house at the American Legion Hall Sunday.
- Saturday, Miss Jacquelyn Fogt of Rosemount and Robert Paschke of Bloomington exchange marriage vows at the Golden Valley Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Wittnesses with Bruce Gutweiler, brother-in-law of the bride officiating.
- Lawrence Mans, Hinckley farmer has been selected to receive the 1973 Outstanding Farmers Sportman Award at the 41st annual Northwest Boat, Sports and Travel Show in Minneapolis April 8.
Mr. and Mrs. Jerry McKee of Duquette are happy over the birth of their baby girl Saturday.
- Bernie, Henry and Bill Loew of Askov and their brothers from Blooming Prairie and Minneapolis bowled in the state tournament at Diamond Lake Lanes. They took fourth place in the state. Their score for one game was 1013 without handicap each player averaging over 200 for that one game.
25 Years Ago
April 9, 1998
- Pine County Sheriff’s Department had two training sessions at the Askov Community Center for their deputies. They do in-house training about two times a year and use different sites for the course.
- East Central’s boys basketball team has been named Class AA Section 6 all academic team champions by the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association.
- The East Central baseball opens with a victory over Mora.
10 Years Ago
April 4, 2013
- Pine County appreciates Arrowhead Transit which they will begin services within the county.
- Lily and Titan two tigers at the Wildcat Sanctuary near Sandstone are featured on the cover of a new book by Jennifer Keats Curtis which is about the work of Big Cat Rescues.
