100 Years Ago
October 12, 1922
- A fire started by a train near Duquette and came very close to destroying several farm buildings in the Oak Lake territory when flames traveled north with high winds going as far as Trout stream near Nemadji.
- The schoolhouse in Markville is getting a new roof put on this week.
- John Sorensen of Askov had his right arm cut while doing some work at the Marius Hansen home. He was standing on a scaffold which broke and in falling he jabbed his hand through a window.
75 Years Ago
October 16, 1947
- Mr. and Mrs. A.R. Belling of Finlayson, who have had a variety store and barber shop for the past 24 years, have sold this property to Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Herald also from Finlayson. The Bellings will be moving out of state.
- Miss Mary Ann McGrath, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Matthew McGrath of Kerrick and Mr. Arnold Olson, son of Mrs. Barbara Olson of Wanda were married at St. Michael’s Church in Kerrick on Oct. 8. This occasion was also the 45th wedding anniversary of her parents.
- Sunday was the 29th anniversary of the Moose Lake Fire.
50 Years Ago
October 12, 1972
- Askov Trap Shooting league winners for 1972 season were Frederiksen Machine Works/team members are : Derek Fogt, Owen Petersen, George Frederiksen, Doug Johnsen and Bruce Christensen.
- Minnesota hunters are reminded that all hawks and owls are protected in Minnesota and it is illegal to shoot them.
- Confirmation at the Kerrick Presbyterian Church will be Oct. 15. Those being confirmed are Ann Edin, Connie Mickelson and Cindy McDonald with Rev. Harrison conducting the service.
- Askov girls Cross Country team took second place in the Swain meet in Duluth. With 47 runners the girls placed as follows: Carlotta Seefeldt-seventh, Betty Gebhart, eighth , Lorraine Linge, thirteenth, Sue Gebhart, fourteenth and Terry Koontz twentythird. Kim Murphy and Clara Schaumburg placing thirty- first and thirty -second.
25 Years Ago
October 16, 1997
- Linda Bauman , Family Nurse Practioner has been added and welcomed to the Pine Medical Center staff in Sandstone.
- The DNR wishes to remind all Pine County landowners and tenants that burning household residue is prohibited by State Law.
- Bruce Miller is the new half-time special education teacher at Bruno Elementary. He replaces Christine Carlson who recently resigned.
- A new tin roof has been installed on the Bruno Post Office building.
- Area residents woke up to snow covered lawns this past week.
10 Years Ago
October 11, 2012
- Film Festival in Pine City will be featuring Willow River’s “Wild Bill” Cooper snowmobile expedition with family and friends with the goal of reaching the North Pole.
- Finlayson Giese Lions Club along with co-sponsors will be hosting a flood relief fundraiser this Saturday.
- October is the month to salute all Fire and Rescue Departments for all they do for their communities.
- Tom and Nancy Cich of Willow River and Arizona celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary with a trip to northern Italy.
