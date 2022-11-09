100 Years Ago
November 2, 1922
- One of the best private sales of Guernsey cattle in the country according to George Grout of the Jean Duluth Farm in Nickerson took place the other day when they sold 20 heads of cattle including calves for $14,000 cash. That’s $700 per head.
- The Askov Nursery is erecting a 20 by 30 hollow tile building for storing stock and also used for packing house and work shop. John Sorensen is doing the masonry work and E.A.E Laage is doing the carpentry work.
- Louis Olsen of Askov was in St. Paul and appeared before officials of Great Northern Railway urgently asking for more freight cars here which are badly needed to move produce.
75 Years Ago
November 6, 1947
- Football crown was won by Willow River High School and are this school years champions in the Second District.
- The ladies of Peace Lutheran Church are appreciative to all who attended their sale on Saturday and made it such a success.
- Mr. and Mrs. Jim Kozlowski of Kerrick announce the birth of a daughter born Wednesday of last week at Moose Lake Hospital. Mother and baby returned home Monday.
- The golden wedding anniversary of Mr and Mrs Lee Coultier of Willow River was observed at the home of their son-in-law and daughter Mr. and Mrs. Ted Thompson with family and friends.
50 Years Ago
November 2, 1972
- A large crowd gathered at the Ken Meier farm north of Askov for the snowmobile grass drag races on Sunday. Two of the area winners were Danny Hack and David Nyrud both of Willow River.
- Mr. and Mrs. Charles Berger of Duquette mark their 60th wedding anniversary with a celebration with family and friends.
- The American Red Cross in Pine County is reorganizing to better handle major or minor disasters when and if they occur.
- Mr. and Mrs. Daryl Herzog are proud parents of a seven pound ten ounce baby girl born Sunday at Moose Lake Hospital.
- The Senior Class of Finlayson High School will present three - one act plays “Who gets the Car Tonight”,“Shock of his Life”, and” Love Hits Wilbur” on Nov. 3.
- Rick Borchardt and Mike Danelski of Willow River High School were selected to attend the F.F.A National Convention in Kansas City Missouri on Oct. 10 through Oct. 14.
25 Years Ago
November 6, 1997
- Camp for kids with AIDS coming to Clear Lake south of Willow River.
- Moose Lake DNR building is being remodeled for more office space.
- Jerry’s Service in Rutledge has added new paint on the exterior to go along with his lights and new sign.
- Joel Kowitz age 43, formerly of Bruno (Norman Township) was killed in Oregon. His body was found by a co-worker at the gas station where he worked. Police have no suspects or witnesses. Joel was the son of Leo and Bernice Kowitz.
- The Minnesota Opera presents Cinderella at the Hinckley Fire Museum.
- Rich Thomsen, employee at Sebald’s Motor of Askov, recently received Master Technician Certification from the Ford Motor Company.
10 Years Ago
November 1, 2012
- Minnesota has their first wolf hunt and it opens on Nov. 3.
- Confirmation takes place in three area churches. Those confirmed at Bethlehem Lutheran in Askov were: Kayleigh Maloney, Megan Jensen, Olivia Moon and Philip Jansen. Trinity Lutheran in Bruno were: Nick Kenyon and Jacob Fisher. Oak Lake Lutheran Church were: Kyle Maciej, Skylar Hoffman and Troy Beise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.