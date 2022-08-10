100 Years Ago
August 10, 1922
- At the last village council meeting in Askov, an ordinance was passed prohibiting riding bicycles or other vehicles on the sidewalks within the boundaries of the village. Anyone violating this will be subjected to a fine of not less than $5.00 and no more than $25.00.
- Robert Tietz of Bruno died at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth from heart troubles.
75 Years Ago
August 7, 1947
- Several days ago, Eddie Jorgensen of Bruno was taken ill with symptoms of polio. After tests it turns out it is not polio and he is now showing improvement but remains in the hosptial.
- Miss Helen Lundin and Lt. Arnold Mosbek, son of Sigurd Mosbek of Sandstone, were married Saturday. The attendants were Viola Holberg and Victor Mosbek. They will make their home in Denver.
- After meetings between the districts, high school students from Bruno and Kerrick will start attending school in Askov. Bruno and Kerrick will use their own buses to transport the students to Askov.
50 Years Ago
August 10, 1972
- Bill Conklin has been hired to be manager by the Finlayson Co-op and took over the duties on Aug. 1.
- Shirley (Bonk) Lilliberg, age 22, drowned on July 31 near the dam on the Willow River. Services were held for her on Aug. 4.
- Mr. and Mrs. Jim Ketchum and Mr. and Mrs. Dale Chaffee celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary with family and friends at the Jim Murphy home in Kerrick.
25 Years Ago
August 7, 1997
- Robert Melin, superintendent and elementary principal of Willow River School has accepted another job and will take effect Jan. 1, 1998.
- Duxbury held it’s annual Duxbury Daze on Aug. 2 everyone had a great time.
- Town and Country Furnishings in Moose Lake is quitting business, so they are holding a liquidation sale…everything must be sold.
10 Years Ago
August 2, 2012
- FEMA has denied individual assistance to citizens affected by the flash flooding in this area.
- Rep. Bill Hilty is retiring after 16 years in the legislature.
- Finlayson Giese Lions members take East Central Compass mentors and mentees out for a boat ride and fishing on Big Pine Lake.
- Christian Frederiksen and Jessica Gebhart are proud parents of Aksel Christian born July 27. Happy grandparents are George and Blondie Frederiksen of Askov and Dan and Rose Gebhart of Eagan.
- Lee and Sharen Johnsen had an open house at their home in honor of Steven and Torren Johnson ‘s recent wedding.
- 106 decendants and spouses of Mort and Petrea Mortensen gathered at the Askov Community Center to celebrate the 100th anniversary of that journey.
- Ed and Joyce Schaumburg celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Saturday with family and friends.
