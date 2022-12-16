100 Years Ago
December 7, 1922
- Jens Andersen and Hans Jorgensen became the owners of the former Hans Lunde farm 1.5 miles west of Askov, purchasing it from H.M. Orfield of Minneapolis.
- Jens Nielsen and family moved into their new home in Askov and the Frode Brus family moved into the residence vacated by the Nielsens.
75 Years Ago
December 11, 1947
- Rudy Bloom of Duquette returns home from Iceland where he has been employed the last six months.
- Wilbur Koecher won first place on his state 4-H exhibit and Ralph Bloom won third place.
- Two new fords arrived at Sebald’s in Askov, Clarey Jensen is getting a new four door sedan and A.P. Jensen a sedan coupe.
- Thomas and Dwain Thomsen and Byron Petersen were in Duluth. The two Thomsen boys went to sign up in the enlisted reserve corps Byron just joined the Naval reserve.
50 Years Ago
December 7, 1972
- The new owners of the First State Bank of Finlayson have hired workers the last few months to give the bank a “face lift”.
- Duquette Barber Shop opens on Saturday Dec. 9. It will be located at Clar-Els Bar and Restaurant building and is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. John Nichols is the proprietor.
- Fred Peterson, age 49, of Sandstone passed away suddenly on Dec. 1. Services were held on Dec. 4.
- Mr. and Mrs. Leslie Armstrong of Moose Lake announce the engagement of their daughter Janice Mae to Ronald Carlton. The wedding will be Dec. 30 at the Evangelical Church in Moose Lake.
25 Years Ago
December 11, 1997
- Fire damages Wright Construction building in Willow River on Dec. 3.
- Audubon Center is to open a new dorm Jan. 9. Minnesota Governor Carlson will be there.
- On Sept. 26 three generations of Danish women gathered at the home of Esther “Sandahl” North in Duluth to be taught the art of making a Danish wedding cake or Kransekage. Esther had been selected by her mother Valborg to be the official Kransekage maker for family weddings/anniversaries.
- About 25 correspondents for the Askov American enjoyed the annual Christmas dinner at the Partridge Café sponsored by owners Dave and Cindy Heiller.
- Area readers of the week were Courtney Larsen Bruno Elementary, Rachel Sprouse Willow River Elementary and Cody Farrell Finlayson Elementary.
10 Years Ago
December 6, 2012
- The first annual Christmas Tea was served Dec. 1 at the Pine County Historical Museum in Askov with close to 70 guests and helpers attending.
- Bill Loew states the ten point buck he shot Nov. 11 near Askov was the best buck he had ever taken.
- The “Outlaws” dodgeball team wins the fifth annual Dodge Hunger Dodgeball Tournament held at East Central School. This event raised cash and about 703 pounds in food donations for area food shelves.
- Florian Chimelewski, leader of the Chimelewski Family Funtime Band, receives the accordion award. He started to play the accordion at age 18.
- Forty new iPads were purchased for elementary use at East Central School.
