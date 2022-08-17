100 Years Ago
August 17, 1922
- About one and a quarter miles of new road is being opened up north east of Askov between the Ernest Malling and Hans Johansen places. The work is under the supervision of Jens Abrahamsen.
75 Years Ago
August 14, 1947
- Sunday afternoon at the Danish Lutheran Church in Askov, Miss Lois Ann Mortensen became the bride of Robert L Sahlen.
- Highway 23 from junction with Highway 61 west of Askov to Duluth will be dedicated as a perpetual memorial to the veterans of World War II on Oct. 5 and it will be named Evergreen Memorial Drive.
- On Aug. 2 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Willow River Miss Delores Kiminski and Anthony DeRungs Jr. exchanged their wedding vows.
- Faye Marlene Stephan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Stephan, was christened Sunday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Willow River with Fr. Stephen Toporowicz officiating. Sponsors were Mr. and Mrs. Harvey Anderson.
50 Years Ago
August 17, 1972
- Askov -Bruno- Kerrick schools will begin the 1972-1973 school year on Aug. 28.
- Minnesota eggs produced in the month of June totaled 204,000,000.
- A baby girl was born Saturday to Mr. and Mrs. Richard Pearson of Circle Pines. She has been named Kori Jo.
- Don Hejny of Sandstone, president of Hejny Ford, has won a recent Ford sales contest. He and his wife will take a seven day cruise in October on the Rhine River in Europe.
- Teresa Storebo of Bruno won the Askov Queen contest and was crowned by last year’s queen Fern Adams of Kerrick.
25 Years Ago
August 14, 1997
- Jake Kimnski who has a 200 acre farm in Birch Creek Township has a field of exceptional corn this season with some of it is 10 to 12 feet tall in places.
- Robert and Lois Sahlen of Askov celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 9 at the Askov Community Center with a dinner and dance.
- Pine County Highway Engineer Dave Rholl has resigned from his position effective Aug. 8.
10 Years Ago
August 9, 2012
- Pine County Board of Commissioners held a public hearing in which they have given ATV’S use of some of the county roads in the northern end of the county.
- The Sandstone Sportmen’s Club recognized Bob Johnsen for his 60 years of service to the club by naming the new classroom at the training facility in his honor.
- Bev Colton, chapter activity coordinator of Modern Woodsman Chapter 5726 presented a check of $1,650. to the Bruno Food Shelf
