100 Years AgoFebruary 15, 1923 - W.H. Erickson who has been cashier of the Groningen State Bank for the past five years has resigned his position due to ill health the past few months. - The contract for rebuilding the large garage in Sandstone which was destroyed by fire has been let to the Askov Construction Company.- Mrs. J.M. Davis of Bruno passed away at a Minneapolis Hospital following an operation. She is survived by her husband and nine children.75 Years AgoFebruary 19, 1948 - Almer Ecklund was named President of the Askov Creamery Board.- Mrs. Floyd Van Guilder’s daughter who lives in Minneapolis had a terrifying experience when a man came in to her apartment and demanded money…the barking of the landlady’s dog routed the intruder.- The Bruno 7th and 8th grade boys basketball team played Askov’s 7th and 8th grade team and defeated Askov with a score 37 to 20.A daughter was born Tuesday to Mr. and Mrs. Frands Jensen at their home south of Askov village.50 Years AgoFebruary 15, 1973- Bids for work on Hwy 23 and 18 will open on 2-23-1973.- Mr. and Mrs. Charles Hanson of Bruno announce the engagement of their daughter Mary to Mr. Clifford Monette, son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Monette of Finlayson. A summer wedding is being planned. - A bridal shower was held at the Oak Lake Church Saturday in honor of Miss Cindy Jensrud.25 Years AgoFebruary 19, 1998- Tim Loew of Askov speared a 40 inch 19½ pound Northern on Oak Lake February 16th.- The Pine County Board has hired a Highway Engineer.- Katie Robinson, 6th grader at East Central has been inducted into the International Reading Honor Roll. She is the daughter of Scott and Laurie Robinson of Kerrick.- The Sebald Family will host an open house to welcome Greg Sebald back from the Olympics on Sunday March 1st at the Askov Community Center.- Heidi Breggemann and Jake DeRungs were crowned Willow River High School Snoweek Princess and Prince on Feb. 11th.10 Years AgoFebruary 14, 2013- Family and friends of Alvin Petersen gathered at the Askov Community Center Sunday to help him celebrate his 90th birthday.- Bob Johnsen of Askov speared a 21.5 pound 40 inch northern on Feb.5th.- Michael Johnson, age 53, formerly of Askov, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Clearwater Febuary 8th. Michael grew up in Askov and graduated from Askov High School in 1977.- Zane Swenson, Jr. of Bruno took first prize at the Kerrick Fire Department Ice Fishing Contest. 