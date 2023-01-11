- August Brandt house in Willow River was totally destroyed by fire Saturday night along with most of the house contents in trying to save the township records he was quite seriously burned about his face and arms.
- A watch party was held in the Duxbury hall Sunday evening to bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new year.
- The young people of the Windemere community were entertained New Year’s evening at a party at Nybergs’. They all had a good time playing games and doing stunts.
75 Years Ago
January 8, 1948
- On Jan. 16, Sebald’s Motor Sales will conduct an open house for the first public showing in Askov of the new 1948 model Ford Trucks .
- A baby boy was born Sunday night at Moose Lake Community Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Harold Stottrup of Askov.
- Playing at the Vogue Theater in Sandstone is “Jesse James” an exciting western movie starring Tyronne Power along with Henry Fonda and Randolph Scott.
50 Years Ago
January 4, 1973
- Delores Gockowski, daughter of Mrs. Helen Gockowski of Sturgeon Lake, has been named to the Honor Director’s List at Hibbing Technical Institute.
- Rain, sleet, ice and snow caused slippery roads and hazardous driving this past weekend. A number of accidents have been reported.
- Mr. and Mrs. John Ecklund are the proud parents of a baby boy born Dec. 19. He will be known as David Allen.
25 Years Ago
January 8, 1998
- Pine County Extension Educator , Steve Drazkowski, moves on. His last day was Dec. 31, 1997. He is going to Wasbasha County doing the same work. He started in Pine County in 1990.
- The Audubon Center ribbon cutting ceremony for the new lodge, dormitory will be Friday, Jan. 9.
- The people of Pine County donated toys or money to purchase toys so that 251 families within Pine County had a Merry Christmas.
- Todd and Emily Danelski are happy to announce the arrival of their first child, Christa Jean born Dec. 29, 1997.
10 Years Ago
January 3, 2013
- It has been reported that prescription drug abuse overdoses kill more people in the United States than car crashes.
- Just a reminder it is illegal to suspend/hang any item from your cars rear view mirrors.
- Moose Lake/Willow River Rebels football holds their awards night.
- Sympathies to the families of Ruth Colton, age 86, of Askov who passed away on Dec. 28, 2012 and Maureen Seibert, age 69, of Bruno who passed away on Dec. 30.
