100 Years AgoMarch 29, 1923 - The infant son of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Gleinke of Duxbury passed away after a short illness. - Carl Thinesen of Askov, who was married in Iowa, recently returned home with his bride last week. They have gone to housekeeping on their farm south of town.75 Years AgoApril 2, 1948 - Sgt. Willard Rote who has been stationed in Berlin, Germany the past 17 months arrived in the United States and will receive his discharge soon and expected to arrive in Askov this week.- Two Askov couples mark and celebrate their silver wedding anniversaries with separate open houses… the couples were Mr. and Mrs. Nick Larsen and Mr. and Mrs. E.O. Johnsen.- Because of a coal shortage, Passenger train service in this area has been curtailed.50 Years AgoMarch 29, 1973- Ralph Wahlquist winds up “final” hose as oil delivery agent for Standard Oil Company. Standard Oil honored Ralph with a retirement dinner at Tobies’s in Hinckley on March 29. - The Pine County Welfare Department hosted an open house at the Sandstone Village Hall to honor Mrs. Viggo (Marie) Nielsen of Askov as she retires March 31 from the social service staff.- Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Olson of Bruno announce the engagement of their daughter Diane to Joe Schaefer son of Mr. and Mrs. Percy Schaefer. A June 2 wedding is planned.- Miss Shirley Oksanen was the happy recipient of many shower gifts by a large group of relatives and neighbors held at St. John’s Lutheran Church.25 Years AgoApril 2, 1998- Jason Brabec of Willow River was chosen to represent the north team as forward in the Gopher State Hockey Festival.- This weeks readers of the week are: Megan Loew, age eight of Bruno, Ashley Bachman, age seven, of Willow River, and Elizabeth Kruse, age eight, of Finlayson.- Tim and Carolyn Meier of Fridley announce the birth of their son Curtis Timothy born March 29. Grandparents are Mary Meier and Glen and Connie Harmon.10 Years AgoMarch 28, 2013- A great party was held in honor of Doug Rote’s 60th birthday.- Finlayson celebrated St. Urho’s Day last Saturday with a parade , food, games and contests…a good time by all! 