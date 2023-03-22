- The Sturgeon Lake State Bank, which was closed by the state banking department on Dec. 8, 1922, has been reorganized and open for business again last Saturday.
- Astrid Pearson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Pearson and Grant Harvey DeMaris, son of J.D. DeMaris both of Bruno were quietly married on March 11 at the home of the groom’s brother Earl DeMaris.
75 Years Ago
March 18, 1948
- A meeting will be held at Oak Lake Church on March 22 for the purpose of calling a pastor.
- Friends and relatives of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Thinesen gathered at the Askov Church to help them celebrate their silver wedding anniversary.
- Arild Vernor Agerskov Mikkelsen, formerly of Askov and now the basketball star center for Hamline University five, was picked captain of the second all American team.
50 Years Ago
March 15, 1973
- Aron Magnuson, an early pioneer of the Oak Lake area celebrated his 100th birthday at the Oak Lake Church on Sunday.
- Frank McCuskey, age 75, of Holyoke passed away. Funeral service were held at Christ Lutheran Church in Holyoke.
- Carol Jensrud and Dennis Birkholm exchanged wedding vows at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Askov on Saturday, March 10.
- Keith Bresin wins trophy at the speech festival in New Hope with his humorous selection entitled “Wanda Hickey’s Night of Golden Memories”.
25 Years Ago
March 18, 1998
- St Urho’s Day celebration is coming to Finlayson on Saturday March 21, it starts with a breakfast then games and the parade and ends with a dance in the evening.
- Wenda Kelley and Shad Seibert will marry Saturday May 30 at Moose Lake Holy Angels Catholic Church. Wenda is the daughter of Arlene and Joe Kelley of Brooklyn Park. Shad is the son of Allen and Maureen Seibert of Bruno. A reception will be held at the Askov Community Center.
- A surprise 25th wedding anniversary party was held at Tim and Nadine Loew’s home for Denny and Carol Birkholm.
- Bruce Nedegaard turned 50 and celebrated it with family and friends in Las Vegas.
10 Years Ago
March 14, 2013
- East Central School Board selects superintendent, Andrew Almos, a high school principal from Maple Lake, will be offered a contract.
- Essentia installs electronic medical records system which will connect to all other Essentia facilities
