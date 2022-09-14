- The contract for construction of an addition to the Kerrick school building was awarded to Askov Construction.
- A Great Northern freight train developed a hot box and caused quite a flame when the conductor turned on the air brakes, a coupling broke resulting in eight cars being derailed.
75 Years Ago
September 11, 1947
- Mr. and Mrs. George Johnson of the Denham community observes their silver wedding anniversary with family and friends.
- A daughter, Linda Lee, was born last Thursday to Mr. and Mrs. John Pescheck of Askov.
- Approval for the establishment of the Lake Haven flying school (near Sturgeon Lake) for veterans training was granted last week. Instructors are Victor Tomhave and Arthur Mossberg.
50 Years Ago
September 7, 1972
- Due to summer flooding county road damage claims amount up to $45,044.00 Repairs from flood damage to the Willow River dam will begin soon, too.
- Albert Petersen of Askov, ace horseshoe thrower, won a first place trophy in his division of the Minnesota State Horseshoe championship. William Loew, Jr., age 15, won the Minnesota Boys Class B Horseshoe championship.
- LuAnn Bergseth, age 18, was crowned Miss Finlayson on Saturday Aug. 26 at the Krazy Day celebration. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Bergseth.
25 Years Ago
September 11, 1997
- Katie Clausen, 12, a seventh grader at East Central School and daughter of Mitch and Liz Clausen won induction into the International Reading Honor Roll by earning 285.5 reading points.
- Eda Tuttle, age 90, passed away on Sept 3.
- East Central Volleyball team wins their opener 3-1 over Hinckley-Finlayson.
- Alice Bagge celebrated her 80th birthday with family and friends at the Joyce Bagge home.
10 Years Ago
September 6, 2012
- North Pine Area Hospital District appoints Ron Osladil to serve on the Essentia Health-Sandstone board of directors.
- Lola Lee, age 71, of Kerrick passed away at Mercy Hospital. She owned and operated the Duquette Bar for 30 years.
- Auditions will be held at East Central School for the fall production of “Bye Bye Birdie”.
- The East Central Eagles volleyball defeated the Proctor Rails three games to two.
- Alisa Nelson and Kelly Pahkala are celebrating their marriage with an open house on Sept 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.