100 Years Ago
October 26, 1922
- Mr. and Mrs. Chris Flint of Askov celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary at their home with family and friends.
- A surprise party was given to Mrs John Bade at her home. It was a real surprise with 60 people coming. A program and lunch was served. Rev. Simpson presented Mrs. Bade with a purse of $15.00 as a token of appreciation for the flowers she has carried to the church for so long a time.
75 Years Ago
October 30, 1947
- A farewell party was held Sunday afternoon at the Oak Lake Church in honor of Rev. and Mrs. Frank Lunn and family who are leaving for another field of work.
- Mr. and Mrs. Earl Bonnin, of Norman Township, are the proud parents of a daughter born Saturday Oct. 25 at the Moose Lake Hospital.
- Records show that a total of 99 enlisted men and 12 officers all named John Paul Jones have served in the Navy since 1885.
- During the deer season the Askov Café will be open at 3:30 a.m. to midnight for three square meals daily. Any questions, phone 54.
50 Years Ago
October 26, 1972
- Mr. and Mrs. Paul Paulsen on Oct. 25 raise the flag on the newly erected flagpole in Askov in which they donated the flagpole in memory of their son Paul Jr. who lost his life in a traffic accident in January 1971.
- Lutheran Women’s Missionary League (LWML) of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod mark their 30 anniversary .
- The first year of football at Askov High School has been a very successful year.
25 Years Ago
October 30, 1997
- Roberts Excavating tore down the building that adjoins Stanton Lumber. This building was built about 1918 on the west side of Main Street and in 1926 was moved across the street. Over the years, this building served many different businesses.
- Rob Schoenrock, age 23, son of Larry and Sandy Schoenrock of Finlayson is on this years University of Minnesota Golden Gopher men’s basketball team.
- Mr. and Mrs. Matt Bloom are the parents of a baby girl born Oct. 15. She has been named Courtney Lynn. Grandparents are Lynn and Delores Marotz of Bruno and Dr. Charles and Mavis Bloom of Hinckley.
- Nancy Pogatchnik of Town and Country Agency has been selected as President of the Professional Insurance Agents.
- Bob Walz, Director of Pine County Social Services for the past 13 years resigns . He accepted a position in the metro-area.
10 Years Ago
October 25, 2012
- The East Central School and community production of “Bye Bye Birdie” will take place on Nov. 15 through the 18.
- East Central band members travel to the Jazz Festival at the University of Wisconsin in Superior.
- Dave Stevens , Pine County Maintenance Supervisor is retiring from the Pine County Highway Department after 36 years of service.
- Jay Cooke State Park is reopening after it was closed for four months due to the flooding that damaged highway access to the park.
- “The Procrastinators,” a local band, played at the Wilma Fall Fest celebrating Wilma Township’s 105th birthday.
