100 Years Ago
July 27, 1922
- The Great Northern and Soo Lines Railroad have each annulled two passenger trains from Duluth to St. Paul. So now this leaves only four trains on the road each day. Two day trains and two night trains.
- H. Sandwick passed away at home in Sandstone from heart disease. He has been engaged in general merchandise business for about 13 years under the name Petersen- Sandwick Co.
75 Years Ago
July 24, 1947
- Farm prices hit postwar highs causing Pine County farmers to possibly face a serious drop of income.
- Robert Jaros, 15 year old son of Mr. And Mrs. John Jaros of Rutledge passed away in a motorcycle accident.
- Stiffer penalties for operating a motor vehicle after revocation or suspension of drivers license will go into effect shortly.
50 Years Ago
July 27, 1972
- Mrs. Hjalmar Petersen will act as the campaign manager for the re-election of Florian Chmeilewski.
- Connie Furey and Blasé Des Marais were married Saturday at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Sandstone.
- Recently, Mr. and Mrs. Ignatz Pionk of Kerrick celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.
- Heavy rains over the weekend added 10 to 12 inches of water to areas already saturated by thunderstorms. A large section of road washed out on County Road 48 west of Duquette. Hundreds of cars on the freeway were detoured due to the heavy rains.
- A deal was recently completed when Theis’ Clothing Store in Sandstone was sold to Larry Welsh also of Sandstone. Mr. Welsh has been working in the x-ray department of the Pine County Memorial Hospital.
25 Years Ago
July 24, 1997
- Oak Lake Lutheran Church held it’s annual “Country Fair” July 19th with many people in attendance on a cool cloudy day.
- An agreement that will lease Pine Medical Center to St. Mary’s/Duluth Clinic (SMDC) was approved by North Pine Area Hospital Board effective September 1st.
- Veteriniary clinic open in Sturgeon Lake under the name North Ridge Veterinary Services.
- The playground equipment in the park on Kobmorgerade in Askov has been removed due to high upkeep/ insurance costs.
10 Years Ago
July 19, 2012
- Pine County flood victims will soon be getting some help from the local Lions Clubs.
- Record-setting heat may be contributing to fish kill in lakes across the state.
- A traveling group of Care-A-Vanners stop in Willow River June 17 through the 29th to help build the new Habitat for Humanity home.
- East Central School board reduced the student activity fee .
