-Sig Swanson, president of the Sandstone Lions Club, presented a check for $250 to Pat Dewey, head of the Athletic Association. This check is the final payment of the pledge made by the Lions to help provide lights for the football field. They gave a total of $2500 in support of the football lights.
-Mr. and Mrs. William Sarenpa, owners of the Colonial Hotel, Sandstone, state that last week they received an unusual letter from Arkansas. A dollar bill was enclosed. A note was enclosed saying that twenty years ago he picked up a bar of candy, which he did not pay for. His conscience was bothering him and stated he “hoped the dollar would make him feel better and square his account.”
-Joseph Shabaish, director of the Sandstone Indian Dancing Group, states they will appear in the Sandstone Mid-Summer Festival. In costume are Roy Shabaish, Debra Diver and Donald Shabaish.
25 Years Ago
July 2, 1998
-Commission Chairwoman Artis Tallman said she didn’t believe the city should have any more off-sale liquor licenses. Should set it at four.
-Rich Mensing and Frank Kaeder were named Melvin Jones Fellows. They are members of the Finlayson Giese Lions Club.
10 Years Ago
July 4, 2013
-Sandstone considering a new rental ordinance. If you own a rental home you would have to register with the city and also have an inspection.
-Burglary suspect found asleep in victim’s home at the foot of stairs on Power Avenue in Hinckley. James Robert Bicking, 22, was arrested without incident.
-Pine County dairy princess, Grace Watrin and ambassador Jocelyn Bork handed out refreshments at Chris’ Foods in honor of June Dairy Month.
-Ron and Edna Osladil will serve as grand marshals for the Finlayson Fourth of July celebration this year. The Finlayson Community Club volunteers are in charge of the organization of the celebration. The Finlayson Municipal Liquor Store is the feature on the button.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.