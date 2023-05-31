Do you Remember 1973: Bruno local wins bowling tournament May 31, 2023 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 100 Years AgoMay 4, 1923 -Conrad Christensen has traded his ford car to Jacob Hansen for the latter’s Maxwelltraded even up. -The Royal Neighbors of Bruno gave Mr. and Mrs Floyd Fairchild a surprise Wedne.sday evening to remind them of their anniversary. They presented them with a silver gravy ladle.-Dr H.G. Swennes , a dentist from Hinckley, plans on making regular weekly trips to Askov on Mondays.75 Years AgoMay 6, 1948 -Funeral services for Mrs Svend Jensen (nee Millie Alice Storebo) were held May 6 at the Emanuel Lutheran Church in Bruno.-Special meetings are being held in different areas of Pine County to boost the County Hospital bond issue which will be built in Sandstone.-Many people from here took the opportunity to go to Superior to view the Freedom Train-The exhibit was visited by an estimated 11,000 persons…some waited in line two to three hours.50 Years AgoMay 4, 1973-Mr. and Mrs. Chuck Ketchum of Kerrick celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary with family and friends.-A bridal shower was held at St. Mary’s Center in Willow River for Miss Nancy Anderson. She received many nice gifts. -Plaisted’s Market of Bruno won the bowling championship tournament from Kerrick State Bank at Sandstone Lanes on April 28.-Vernon Coil’s held an open house at their home for family and friends to observe their 25th wedding anniversary.-William Bresin left for Taiwan for 13 months service in the armed forces.25 Years AgoMay 20, 1998-Wess’ Country Market has opened a new business in Askov. It is a greenhouse located between Lena’s and Sebalds.-Members of Pine County Health Care Auxiliary held their annual fun fashion show and dinner at the Askov Community Center. Three of the models were Mag Sebald, Vi Johnsen and Mary Ann Lundorff.-Recent area deaths were: Norman Hoffman ,age 82 of Duquette , passed away on April 28, and Selma Monette, age 97 of Bruno, passed away on May 3.10 Years AgoMay 16, 2013- City of Willow River passed a resolution to sponsor the North Pine Riders Club as their fiscal agent.-Chief Deputy Steven Blackwell graduates from the School of Police Staff and Course.-Family Pathways receive a $5,000 donation from Wells Fargo Foundation.-The City of Rutledge would like to thank Mary Ann Johnson and Mercedes Booker for their 30 plus years of service to the community. 