- Melvin Irwin from Rush City was instantly killed by a high voltage wire incident while working for Eastern Minnesota Power Company.
- Arthur Erickson, who managed the co-operative Store in Groningen this past year, has resigned to accept a new job as fieldman with R.F. Cobb Co. of St. Paul.
75 Years Ago
March 25, 1948
- Now that Minnesota requires all drivers to take a test….the state reported that 50% of new applicants have failed the first time.
- Infant son of Mr. and Mrs. George Brabec was christened at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Sponsors were Mr. and Mrs. Harold Wickner.
- Bus service on Highway 23 is discontinued for awhile until all frost boils have passed.
- Playing at the Vogue Theater in Sandstone is “The Return of Rin Tin Tin”. Ticket prices are .12 and .35 cents.
50 Years Ago
March 22, 1973
- The Old Corner Store in Askov has been turned into a rec center by Robert Thomsen of Kerrick and Tim Johnson of Askov. The grand opening is set for March 23 and 24.
- Triplet calves were born at the James Coveau farm Sunday morning.
- On sale at the Finlayson Co-op Society this week: 15 ounce box of Cherrios for .49 cents, tomatoes .25 cents a pound, three boxes of cake mix for .88 cents and Rib Steak $1.39 a pound.
25 Years Ago
March 25, 1998
- Fifteen million dollar in road projects is coming to Pine County.
- Elizabeth Berglund has opened 800,000 boxes for Gift Design in Askov. She is shooting for a million. The owners Lanny and Kathy Lundquist and other employees gave her an appreciation dinner for that feat.
- Two FCI escapees from Jan. 28 have been caught and taken into custody.
- Maggie Blechinger age 11, of Bruno, Matt Gunderson age seven, of Willow River and Ashley Thompson age seven, of Finlayson are the Readers of the Week.
10 Years Ago
March 21, 2013
- East Central Elementary Spring Concert was held at the school on Thursday, March 14.
- Askov had to deal with a water main break on Brogade/Bridge Street on Saturday afternoon.
- Banning Junction new owner Tom Nguyen stated there will be changes taking place.
- Forty-one East Central first through third grade students were rewarded a limo ride for selling more than 25 items each in a PTO fundraiser.
