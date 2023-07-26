- While out fishing in Sand Lake, three Sturgeon Lake men; Walter and William Cummingham, and Ernest McHale, had the misfortune of having their boat capsize, resulting in the drowning of William Cummingham and Ernest McHale.
- Miss Helen Hultgren of Kerrick became the bride of Mr. Erick Peterson at a ceremony at the home of the bride.
75 Years Ago
July 22, 1948
- Four Kerrick young people were shaken up and bruised in an auto accident at the crossing over Highway 23 at Kerrick. Those injured were: Richard Ketchum, Mary Lou Benton, Rose Anne Ketchum, and Roger James.
- A number of employees of the Pine Co-op Association: Clarence Morgensen, Jens Lund, Henry Johnsen, Luverne Hansen and Fred C. Olesen, spent Sunday on the St. Croix River fishing for catfish. They reported fair success.
50 Years Ago
July 19, 1973
- The Messenger School (that was located between Willow River and Bruno) had over one hundred people gather there on Sunday for a reunion. Many former pupils from out of state and the local residents enjoyed the day.
- The Willow River Class of 1953 holds their 20 year reunion at Tobie’s in Hinckley.
- Some kind of animal broke into the chicken coop at the Edwin Koechers and took four roosters.
25 Years Ago
July 23, 1998
- Stanley and Daisy Bonk are the grand marshals at this years Willow River parade.
- Jessie Fogt, a junior at East Central High School, was awarded/named the Most Outstanding Camper of the week at basketball camp.
10 Years Ago
July 18, 2013
- Askov Fire Department will be getting their new truck this coming week.
- Lizzy Swanson, daughter of George and Marie Swanson, returned home last Thursday from Australia.
- Sympathy is extended to Yvette Maloney and family with the double loss of her mother and 34 year old sister.
