- Quite a few of the surrounding communities attended the play and dance in Kerrick Saturday night.
- Mr. and Mrs. Ed Armstrong of Oak Lake are proud parents of a baby girl born April 14.
- Dr H.P. Dredge was called to Nickerson to give medical aid to Marjorie - the youngest child of Mr. and Mrs. J.H. Stephenson as she was badly scalded by accidentally upsetting pails of hot water.
75 Years Ago
April 22, 1948
- Miss Magdeline Abrahamsen, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hans Abrahamsen, became the bride of Mr. Roy Petersen, son of Mr. and Mrs. P.D. Petersen.
- Construction of a hospital in Sandstone is now in the talking stage.
- Mr. and Mrs. Alex Carlson of Finlayson celebrate their silver wedding anniversary with family and friends.
- A bridal shower was given at the W.P. Hogan home last Thursday for Miss Gloria Murphy and Miss Cecelia Keyport both of whom will be wed on Saturday.
50 Years Ago
April 19, 1973
- High winds on Saturday posed danger for area fire departments. They were quite busy over the weekend.
- Two FCI escapees from Sandstone prison still at large. They left (broke out) over the fence of the reception area on Thursday, April 5.
25 Years Ago
April 23, 1998
- A Mora woman survives a 25 foot fall in Banning State Park on Monday, April 20.
- There was an auction at Askov Grocery on April 11. The former grocery store may get a new life as a butcher shop-deli.
- Confirmation services were Saturday, April 11 for confirmation students from St. Isadore’s/St Mary’s, St. Lukes’s/St. Joseph’s parishes with Bishop Roger. Schwietz officiating. Those from the Askov area were Daniel Battaglia, Erik Ecklund, Lianne Loew, Brandon Melzark and Joe Pulles.
10 Years Ago
April 18, 2013
- PHASE (Pine Habilitation and Supported Employment ) reports on the Pine County Recycling program at the lastest commisioners meeting. PHASE has been handling the recycling program since 2009.
- Four members of the Askov Fire Department travel to Alabama to view two trucks for purchase.
- DNR close forest and park roads temporarily because of such wet conditions.
- Former Finlayson resident Shirley Oksanen gift of life is honored a “Wall of Heroes” on the first floor of North Memorial Medical Center near the chapel. It is to honor organ donor. April is Organ Donation Awareness month.
