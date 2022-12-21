100 Years Ago
December 14, 1922
- The Swedish Lutheran Church in Bruno will serve a chicken dinner. Adults 35 cents, children under 12 -20 cents.
- Margaret Jean Sasstad passed away at the Sandstone Hospital Dec. 4 as the results of severe burns received on Nov. 24.
75 Years Ago
December 18, 1947
- A pretty wedding took place at Zion Lutheran Church Barnum Saturday evening December 6th when Miss Eleanor Fralich became the bride of Mr. Orville Koecher. Reverend Walter Baepler officiated the ceremony.
-The Frank Mee garage in the village of Bruno burned to the ground last Thursday evening. Most of the equipment, a pickup truck and a car in the building were also destroyed.
- A large crowd attended the annual lutefisk supper sponsored by the ladies of Zion Lutheran Church in Cloverton Wednesday evening.
50 Years Ago
December 14, 1972
- Congratulation to Mr. and Mrs. Bob Thomsen of Kerrick on the birth of a baby boy, he will be known as David Nathaniel.
- Sympathy is extended to the relatives of Winifred (Winnie) Mercer Everson…who recently passed away. Her services were held in Circle Pines.
- “Nisser“ decorations are at different business in Askov.
- Robert Best, nine year old son of Mr. and Mrs. James Best, won in his age group the Ford Company pass, punt and kick contest and received a trip to San Francisco.
- Lucille Smyth was appointed as the Markville postmaster.
- Services for Lyman Meyer was held at Oak Lake Lutheran Church in Duquette on Thursday, Dec. 7. He passed away on Dec. 4 at the Moose Lake Hospital at the age of 62.
25 Years Ago
December 18, 1997
- The Crossroads Learning Center could be located soon in the former Arrowhead Building in Sandstone.
- Robert Melin Willow River superintendent and elementary principal last day of work will be Dec. 19.
- Get well wishes to Denny Molgaard who had surgery Friday.
- Greg Sebald, son of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Sebald, will represent the country of Greece in the 1998 Olympics in Japan. Greg will be part of the two man and four man bobsled teams.
- Terri Adams, daughter of Pat and Annelle Galvin, gave birth to a little baby boy Jeremy John. He has two brothers Jacob and Anthony to welcome him into the family.
- Craig and Barb Anderson of Pine City are happy to announce the arrival of a grand-daughter Tatum Louise born Dec. 3. Proud parents are Scott and Amy Anderson.
10 Years Ago
December 13, 2012
- Hinckley Finlayson school board approved a levy of 3.8 percent for 2013.
- Finlayson Lions presented a check to Pine County Historical Society Museum. The donated proceeds will go toward a new furnace for the Little Mermaid Café.
- Gateway Family Health Clinic welcomes Genny Swenson-Nurse Practioner and Kathy Nathan- Physician Assistant.
- Sturgeon Lake Lions and Willow River National Honor Society students deliver fruit to residents in the area.
