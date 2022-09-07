100 Years Ago
September 7, 1922
- Miss Irene Mossberg of Windemere had about 20 little friends to help her celebrate her eighth birthday.
- A large number of Askov people are planning on accompanying their band and basketball team to the fair at Kerrick. A horseshoe pitching contest will also take place.
75 Years Ago
September 4, 1947
- Lyle Leslie, son of Mr and Mrs Fred Sprandel was christened at Evangelical Lutheran Church-Giese. Sponsors were Mrs. Fred Constantine, Nels Ekness and Paul Schoenrock.
- A large group of friends and family gathered to help Mr. and Mrs. Paul Korpi celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary.
- Jurors are selected in Pine County court for the fall term.
- Barbara Ann Grysczyk 9 ½ year old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Grysczyk died after being struck by a bullet from a rifle accidentally discharging.
- Three piece living room set includes a davenport and two chairs are on sale for $128 at Barnicks.
50 Years Ago
September 7, 1972
- Nickerson town board and state highway officials meet to discuss and relocate the winter reloading of salt and sand in Nickerson.
- After Labor Day, the Pine County Museum in Askov will be open on weekends only.
- Paul Pescheck, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Pescheck of Askov and Sherryann Smith, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Alan Smith of New York City were married at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Askov on Aug. 26.
- Mr. and Mrs. Skip Bresin are happy parents of a baby girl . She was named Leah Renae.
25 Years Ago
September 4 , 1997
- Seven boys from Askov attended summer camp at Many Point Boys Scouts Camp. Those attending were: Bobby Fredriksen, Drew Jensen, Ricky Davis, Cory Sahlen, Brandon Sostak, Cody Petersen and Tom Reeverts. Chaperons were Donna Sahlen and Char Davis.
10 Years Ago
August 30, 2012
- The first Rutabaga Queen of Askov recounts her special day. Josephine Petersen Jessen remembers and talks about the day she was crowned the Rutabaga Queen in 1937.
- Art Christensen receives the “Quilt of Valor” from his granddaughter, Jaki Berggren. She made the quilt to honor his years of service in World War II.
- About seventy attended the Sorensen family reunion held at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Askov Aug. 25.
