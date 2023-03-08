100 Years Ago
March 1, 1923
- The Sandstone High School basketball team coached by N. E. Schwartz will go to Forest Lake to take part in the tournament of the fifth district.
- Many members of the Askov congregation paid a visit to the parsonage to wish Rev. S.D. Rodholm a “Happy Birthday.”
- The Knud Plesner family had a nice surprise last week when they were invited to neighbors Mr. and Mrs. D.R. Keller home and found the house with all the folks in the neighborhood there wanting to help them celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary. They were presented with a dozen cups and saucers.
75 Years Ago
March 5, 1948
- A proposal for the establishment of a county hospital at Sandstone under a federal, state and local plan will be discussed at the next regular meeting of county commissioners.
- A two day weekend snow storm leaves the area busy digging out streets, highways, and rural roads.
- Marvin Roatch, son of Mr. and Mrs. Tom Roatch of Markville, died last week from injuries sustained when he fell into a pit at the railroad roundhouse in Superior where he is employed.
- Eldred Parker of Kerrick is the proud owner of a new Chevrolet Fleetline Sedan.
50 Years Ago
March 1, 1973
- For one day the Bruno- Kerrick elementary teachers have a one day exchange. The Bruno teachers taught in Kerrick and the Kerrick teachers went to Bruno. It was a fun time for all.
- Askov Danes basketball team split in their final two season games.
- Robert Workman of Sandstone and Eleanor Workman of Duluth announce the engagement of their daughter, Jane Suzanne, to Mr. Norbert James Jensen, son of Mr. and Mrs. R. Chris Jensen of Askov. A June 2 wedding is being planned.
- Michael Miller, 31 year old driver of Gehl Oil, was seriously injured in an explosion and fire at the Downtown Mobile Station in Pine City.
25 Years Ago
March 5, 1998
- City of Askov is working on getting new water tower and treatment plant by 1999.
- A home owned by Mike Cisar (and the former home place of the Brabec family) in Bremen township was destroyed by fire Feb. 27.
- Debbie Birkholm of Willow River prepares a delicious Chicken Rice Hotdish for “H” is for hot dish on the WDSE Cooks program hosted by Julie Kellner. This will be airing March 7 on channel 8.
- The Hair Shoppe on Main owner Terry Derungs will open its doors on March 3 in Rutledge.
- Those in the area that passed away last week were: Clifton Krogstad of Askov and Edward Mach of Sturgeon Lake.
- Clinton Christensen of Askov caught a 19 pound 34 inch northern pike on Oak Lake last Sunday.
10 Years Ago
February 28, 2013
- Asterid and Basil Serfin of Rutledge celebrate 66 years of marriage.
- The FCI prison in Sandstone faces possible furloughs. The change will affect roughly 220 employees.
- Pine County Historical celebrates it’s first anniversary with an open house.
