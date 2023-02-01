- According to a Hogan Bros. ad: 105,799 Ford cars and trucks were sold and delivered during the month of December. Touring cars were listed at $298.
- Mr. Catlin of Pleasant Hill has his poultry house completed and in use. There is room for 1,000 chickens and all and all it is very well equipped.
- Chris L. Jensen has rented his 40 acre farm three miles south of Askov to Chr. Ingemansen for the coming year.
75 Years Ago
January 29, 1948
- New garage opens at Finlayson under the management of Harvey Thrun and James Ryan. They are prepared to handle all types of work on vehicles.
- Bobbie Johnsen became ill Sunday and was taken to the Veterans Hospital to be operated on for an appendicitis. Darwin Miltersen had a similar operation at Lakeside Memorial in Pine City on Tuesday. So, together with Roy Birkholm and Carl Pearson, Jr. this makes four such cases for Askov boys within the past few days.
- A girl was born to Mr. and Mrs. Albert Krogh yesterday at Nedegaard Maternity Home in Sandstone. She has been named Edith Kathleen.
50 Years Ago
January 25, 1973
- Carl Anderson was lucky in spearing a 23 pound Northern in Oak Lake on Friday.
- The Askov High School Class of 1973 Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow Award will go to Betty Morgan.
- David Rote and Mary Olesen were crowned 1973 King and Queen at Askov High School homecoming event.
-A, son, Eric Kristian, was born to Mr. and Mrs. Paul Olesen last Wednesday at St Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.
25 Years Ago
January 29, 1998
- East Central School board votes to close Bruno Elementary at the end of this school year.
- Dan Collier Sr. celebrated his big 50th birthday at his home Jan. 14 with family and friends.
- Ginny Dunkal and Jay Best were married at the Presbyterian Church in Willow River on Dec. 27.
- Duluth weatherman Phil Johnson from Channel 3 visited at Bruno Elementary on Jan. 20.
10 Years Ago
January 24, 2013
- Mackenzi Louzek and Chris Regan were crowned Willow River High School Snow Princess and Prince at the school activities.
- East Central School is busy rehearsing their one act play “The Miracle Worker.”
