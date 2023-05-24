- Kicked in the abdomen by a horse Monday resulted in the death of a Hinckley man, George Van Kessel. Mr. Van Kessel came to Hinckley shortly after the fire.
- Albert Breiland of St. Paul, had his wrist broke while cranking his car and came to Bruno on Wednesday to recuperate.
-Signey Edin of Duquette, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Erick Edin, had the misfortune to fall through a trap door in the hay loft and broke her shoulder bone. The children had been playing hide and seek when she fell.
75 Years Ago
May 20, 1948
- Casper ‘s Café in Askov, owned and operated the past three years by Mr. and Mrs. John Casper, changed hands in a deal closed Tuesday. The new owners are Mr. and Mrs. Viggo Andersen.
- Mr. and Mrs. Robert Carroll of Finlayson are rejoicing over the birth of a daughter born May 11. She will be known as Linda Marie.
- Members of the local dancing group were in Brook Park Friday to take part in the grange program. Those making the trip were Mr. and Mrs. Sigurd Lunde and Joyce, Mr. and Mrs. Erwin Krogh, Mrs. Erling Nielsen and daughter Jean Marie, Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Sorensen, Mrs. Clarence Hansen, Carl and George Larsen, Arild and Gunnar Frederiksen, Paul Jensen and the Misses Alice Abrahamsen, Lois Hermansen, Anita Thomsen, and Ruth Hansen.
50 Years Ago
May 17, 1973
- Elmer G. Morgensen, 65, owner and operator of the Morgensen Cabinet Shop, passed away Wednesday May 9 at the Pine County Memorial Hospital, the result of a heart attack.
-Mary Olesen has been named valedictorian and Evelyn Monette salutatorian of the 1973 Askov High School graduating class.
Mr. and Mrs. Joseph H. Stepan, of Willow River, celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary on Sunday, May 13, at their home with their nine children and their families.
- Tony Ecklund, Sam, Judy and Betty Gebhart helped Jeffrey Wermerskichen celebrate his ninth birthday at his home in Fleming Township.
25 Years Ago
May 20, 1998
-High winds does damage around northern Pine County, many trees down in the Willow River and Rutledge area, and in Duxbury, the store sustained roof and wall damage. The west walls at the store were torn off and was also missing half it’s roof and the south wall. A portion of the house next to the store flew across the street.
-Jimmy Lee Kroon is building a car wash on the north side of the Main Street Grocery in Askov.
-Mike Rote, 1995 East Central High School graduate, is having a great year playing baseball with Itasca Jr. College team in Grand Rapids.
10 Years Ago
May 16, 2013
-Because of the tax base purpose, Pine County Historical Society Museum will only be getting $2,400.00 a year from the City of Askov until they fulfill their entire pledge of $25,000.
