100 Years Ago
December 28, 1922
- Last Saturday while the pump was being repaired at the Traver home in Bruno baby Faith ran from the front room to the kitchen and fell into the open well. The hole was about eight feet deep with about a foot of water and ice. What a miracle her only injury was a cut over her left eye.
- The home of Fred Christensen north of Askov is a very empty and saddened one this Christmas, when the devoted wife and mother passed away. She leaves behind husband and nine children ranging from age 2 years old to 20 years old.
- The play “A Poor Married Man “ will play at the Duquette Community Hall on December 31st, after the play there will be a dance with snappy music by piano, violin, saxophone and drums.
75 Years Ago
January 1, 1948
- Donna Lund and Al Lynch of Kerrick were married December 24th. They will make their home in Moorhead.
-Mr. and Mrs. Mel Shaw have settled into their new home in Nickerson. They purchased the Hedberg place.
- Frank Mee and Francis Melancon have purchased the shoe shop and are ready to serve the public.
- All Minnesota Drivers Permit/License issued in 1943 have expired and you need to renew them.
- Miss Mary Jean Adamczak daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Leo Adamczak and Mr. Einar Nelson son of N.G. Nelson both of Kerrick were married on Saturday.
50 Years Ago
December 28, 1972
- Area students in Pine Technical Institute have named the following to the “Director’s List”: Dennis Molgaard of Bruno enrolled in welding, Gregory Drahosh of Finlayson, enrolled in auto mechanics and John Mattson of Willow River enrolled in auto mechanics.
-P. Jerome Turnquist, Pine County Welfare Director since 1970 has been appointed as welfare director in Carlton County.
25 Years Ago
December 31, 1997
- Ed Eaton will be retiring from East Central Electric..an open house retirement party will be January 8th at East Central Service Center.
- Area deaths were: Martha Schuett age 74, Palmer Dahl, age 88, Clarence Martin, age 67 and Harvina Troolin, age 82.
- There is an MS Support Group forming in Pine City.
- Some of the fifth graders at Bruno Elementary put on a play for the school.
- Willow River Christmas lighting contest winners named they are: Barry Wood -Rutledge, Grand Prize, Ron and Gina Romanowski Willow River, First Place, Tom Brabec Willow River, Second Place, Gene Feltus Sturgeon Lake, Third Place, Stan Kwapick Sturgeon Lake Fourth Place…Commerical prize went to Squirrel Cage.
10 Years Ago
December 27, 2012
- East Central School will begin the Superintendent selection process, Jack Almos has resigned effective June 30, 2013.
Michael Durheim, Heather Jager-Durheim, Adam Nelson, Steve Gunderson and Madison Nelson, represent some of the top Pine County 4-H cheese sellers.
- Gerry and Mona Knapp provide entertainment at the Bruno Senior Dining Christmas luncheon at Nemadji Research Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.