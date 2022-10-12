- Forest and brush fires in the neighborhood of Duquette and Nickerson have been threatening the past week.
- The fire bell in Askov is now erected in a 24 foot tower on Main Street just south of town hall.
- Miss Ingrid Fenger of Askov is teaching school west of Finlayson near Rhine Lake.
75 Years Ago
October 9, 1947
- Miss Gladys Schoenrock, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Schoenrock, became the bride of Ralph Karsky, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Karsky on Sept. 30 at the Giese Lutheran Church with Rev. Herman Hoffman conducting the ceremony.
- Pine County Service officer Hans P. Christensen is issuing a statement to clarify the educational G.I. benefits that is entitled to men still in the service.
- Eva’s Kiddie Shop will be opening in Askov in the Christiansen Bakery building, it was formally used as a doctor’s office. This shop will specialize in infant and youngsters one to six clothing.
50 Years Ago
October 5, 1972
- The 1973 registration fees/taxes for vehicles in Minnesota will be based on the value of each vehicle.
- Senator Chmielewski is asking for additional flood monies to aid those suffering from the flood damage.
- Vickie Booker and Terry Johnson seniors at Willow River High School were crowned king and queen on Sept. 21.
- Jerry Degerstrom a freshman of Askov High School won first place in the cross country meet.
25 Years Ago
October 9, 1997
- Oktoberfest will be in Askov this Friday and Saturday.
- Diana Eaton of Bruno Elementary , Sara Olson of Willow River Elementary and Nikki Scott of Finlayson Elementary schools were this week’s Readers of the Week.
- Doug Champagne and Heidi Jensen were married Saturday in Askov.
- Mary Ann Lundorff will sing at the Christian Women’s Council Luncheon held at Tobie’s in Hinckley on October 13th.
- Claire and Sharon Bismark of Askov are happy over the arrival of their first grandson Casey born Oct. 3 to David and Karen Shawstad.
10 Years Ago
October 4, 2012
- A segment of the Willard Munger Trail will be renamed in honor of Matthew Lourey of Kerrick who died in 2005 while serving his country. The dedication will be Saturday, Oct. 13.
- With September being one of the driest months. Worsening drought is the picture for Minnesota.
- The Class of 1987 gathered over the weekend for their 25 year class reunion. They are the first graduating class of the East Central School.
