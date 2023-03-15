100 Years Ago
March 8, 1923
- The Finlayson community was greatly shocked when news spread that Howard Carlson, a farmer south of the village, committed suicide. He was 36 years old and leaves a wife and seven children.
- The Bert Schmidt family have moved from Windemere Township to the village of Askov.
- Saturday afternoon, the Danielson home in Windemere was destroyed by fire caused by an overheated chimney.
- The old-timers in Duquette are talking about this old fashion winter but they have nothing on us. 28 below zero is robust enough for us in Askov.
75 Years Ago
March 11, 1948
- Bruno Creamery holds it elections at their meeting. John Nelson was re-elected as Chairman, Edward Domning was named secretary-treasurer for the 20th consecutive year, Tom Waletzko was re-elected as board member, and Adrian Berglund was voted in as the new board member.
- Oscar Bergseth, butter maker of Finlayson, attended the Land of Lakes convention and won third place in the State of Minnesota efficiency contest.
- Robert Sandahl of Askov completed his training course for duty as a state highway patrolman and will report to work in the northern part of the state.
50 Years Ago
March 8, 1973
- A retirement party and dinner was given by Twin Ports Creamery in Moose Lake and the Herzog children and was celebrated in honor of Alfred Herzog who retired after 25 years at the creamery.
- The Relief Clothing Store in Bruno which is run by the Senior Citizen Group of Bruno have set their hours. They will only be open on Mondays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting April 2. There will be a nominal charge of 1 cents to 25 cents for any one article in the store.
- Leonard Erickson age 57 of Kerrick passed away on Feb. 26. Services were held at Oak Lake Church on March 1.
- Pine County Board approves the airport in Sandstone.
25 Years Ago
March 12, 1998
- Pine County offers a new contract to Human Services Director, Teresa Vanderruk.
- The elementary readers of the week are Sarah Bloom,11, from Bruno, Precious Watts from Willow River and John Raiche, seven, from Finlayson.
- Verne and Cathie Jensen earns sales award from United Country Real Estate Company.
- Happy Petersen of Askov entered Pine Medical Center in Sandstone and was transferred to St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth. Her daughter Darlene Wallner from Alaska came home for a few weeks to be with her mother.
10 Years Ago
March 7, 2013
- Tom Brabec of Willow River has resigned from the fire department after 32 years of service.
- Kathi Bennett has agreed to be the new Willow River area correspondent for the Askov American.
- Senator Tony Lourey won first place in the cart races for hunger held at Chris’ Food Center in Sandstone.
