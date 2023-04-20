- Myrtle, the little tot of Mr. and Mrs. Magnus Hansen is ill with pneumonia and is also one of Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Jensen’s twins.
- Rev S.D. Rodholm made the announcement in church Sunday that Frede Stottrup has been called to pastorate at Brush, Colorado later this summer.
75 Years Ago
April 15, 1948
- Miss Lois Johnson , daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Johnson of Duquette and Mr. Thury Niemonen, son of Mr. and Mrs. Trast of Palisade exchanged vows in a double ring ceremony at the Presbyterian Church in Kerrick, April 10.
- Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Alm of Finlayson are happy parents of a daughter, Margie Jean weighing 8 lbs 10 ozs. She was born April 8 at Rush City Hospital.
50 Years Ago
April 12, 1973
- Mina Nyrud still is pumping gas at age 84 at the Willow River gas station …she also has other duties at the station.
- Finlayson High School presents “Thunder on Sycamore Street.” a three act play on Friday April 13th.
- Sharon Martin, UMD sophomore from Finlayson, is the recipient of a $275.00 scholarship from Minnesota Home Economics Association. Sharon is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Arlan Martin.
- Brian Birkholm of Askov underwent an emergency appendectomy at Pine County Memorial Hospital in Sandstone.
- Duquette had a unwelcome visitor (a black bear) last week appearing at Mrs. Ella Meyer’s yard. He wandered around there for the next few days and even sitting on her back steps and showed no intent of leaving, so the game warden was called, they trapped the bear and hauled and released him out in the Belden area.
25 Years Ago
April 16, 1998
- John, Mary Ellen Von Rueden and family is the top farm family of Pine County this year.
- Yvonne Skelton is the new agent at Davidson Insurance in Moose Lake.
- Because of high winds in the area two trees fell on the porch of George and Marie Swanson’s home north of Askov …in which the porch and steps were damaged.
10 Years Ago
April 11, 2013
- City of Willow River will be hiring new auditors…they are currently seeking bids from different firms.
- Bill Hilty is honored at an appreciation dinner for his 16 years of serving as Minnesota House of Representatives.
- Pine County Historical Society in Askov received a $500 donation each from Moose Lake Co-op and the Land of Lakes Foundation.
