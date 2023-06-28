- Mabel Pearson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Pearson, was married to Donald Archambault of Duluth on June 14. The wedding took place in Chicago.
- Martha Jessen, 11 year old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Jessen, died peacefully after a severe illness had developed into brain fever and pneumonia.
75 Years Ago
June 19, 1948
- Fire destroyed the house and most of its contents on the Fred Olson farm south of Bruno last Thursday.
- Miss Evelyn Sorensen of Askov and Mr Frederick Rehbein of St. Paul were united in marriage with a double ring ceremony at the Arlington Lutheran Church in St Paul.
- Milford Ulven came to take over the management of the Finlayson Co-operative, succeeding Verner Haapenen.
- Shirley Lundwall and Richard Wahlquist were the winners in memorizing the most bible verses at Bible School last week in Kerrick.
50 Years Ago
June 21, 1973
- Finlayson will celebrate the 4th of July with their annual celebration. McGrath will also celebrate the 4th with this year being the 50th anniversary of the Incorporation of the Village of McGrath.
- Angeline Anderson’s of Willow River granddaughter, Terri Youngquist, was one of the graduates of Coon Rapids High School. Donald Anderson , a member of the faculty at Coon Rapids, had the honor of presenting the diploma to his niece.
- Gerald Jensen who is employed in Arden Hills will open the Askov Barber Shop on Saturdays only from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
25 Years Ago
June 19, 1998
- With June being dairy month, editor David Heiller interviewed Bruce and Gwen Clennon of Bruno on their old fashion approach to dairy farming and how it works for them.
- Area couples will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at two different events: Fred and Lois Telker will celebrate on June 27 at Hope Lutheran Church in Moose Lake and Vernon and Ceceila Coil will celebrate June 21 at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Moose Lake.
10 Years Ago
June 20, 2013
- Beauty and the Beast is being performed on Friday and Saturday at East Central School.
- After a break-in, about $2,000 worth of items were taken from the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Askov.
- Walt and Marion Beehler will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at Peace Lutheran Church in Finlayson on June 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.