- The Askov depot which has been a rather dreary place to travelers at night is more up to date looking and can be found on dark nights without lighting matches. Electric lights have been installed.
75 Years Ago
May 13, 1948
- Willow River and northern Pine County as a whole were shocked and saddened in the loss of a respected and honored citizen the death of Dr. W.C. Ehmke at his home Sunday night.
- Elliott Olsen , Earl Johnsen, Thomas Thomsen and Richard Hermansen were in Biwabik to look over the Iron Range to seek employment…there were no jobs at this time.
50 Years Ago
May 10, 1973
- Due to a back injury and no longer able to handle the farm work, Kenneth Meier of Askov holds a farm auction on Saturday, May 12.
- Harry Nielsen, employee of Sebald Motor Sales, talks to Askov high school seniors about his work as a mechanic and service station attendant.
25 Years Ago
May 14, 1998
-The Moose Lake Area Forestry office reports they have completed its tree planting on state land for the 1998 season. A total of 147,000 trees were planted.
- Three East Central students, Tyler Harris, Brandon Melzark, and Danielle Papenfuss, are nearly done with their training to get their EMT Basic certification.
- Willow River American Legion Auxiliary has announced that Becky Dracy has been chosen to attend the 52nd Annual American Legion “Girls State” on June 14th thru the 20th. - Becky is the daughter of Steve Dracy of Willow River and Mary Dracy of Willow River.
10 Years Ago
May 9, 2013
-Finlayson and Sandstone Fire Departments fought a home fire in Finlayson. No injuries in the fire.
- Locomotive #261 Road Steamer with passenger coaches will travel to Duluth and be going through this area on Saturday, May 11 and then there will be a return run on Sunday.
