Easter bunny plans on hopping into Rutledge this weekend

Happy Easter. Pablo Neruda said, “Dawn and resurrection are synonymous. The reappearance of the light is the same as the survival of the soul.” I like that quote.
The Annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held at the Rutledge community center on April 8 at 12 p.m. sharp. They start exactly at 12 p.m., so come a little early. It is for children zero to ten years old. Come join the fun.
Fun with the Easter Bunny was a hopping success last weekend. The Willow River Community Club and the Willow River Fire Department and EMS really enjoyed seeing all of those happy faces. Thank you to the Willow River Fire Department for their hospitality and hard work. Also, thank you to deputy Borchardt and Chaos for teaching the kids about the K9 program. Most of all thank you to all the parents who brought those lovely little people to the hall.
The city water operators will be out flushing hydrants in the last two weeks of April. So, please be aware of them working in the streets in the manholes if you are driving through town. Safety First. Also, water users be aware of this and plan accordingly.
I have been asked by several people in the township and the city about the posting of minutes. My response to them is that the minutes have to be approved before they can be posted. The usual time to approve minutes in Townships and Cities is at the next month’s meeting. So, if you have a meeting in March that would mean that you approve those minutes in April. Also, the township clerk or city clerk have a lot of things that have to been done immediately following a meeting. When I was the township clerk and Sturgeon Lake clerk, I would post them about a week after the meeting. It takes time to do things correctly and legally. One way to get the information right as it happens is to go to the meetings. The city of Willow River meetings are the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. They are open to the public. Also, please feel free to look on the website to find the approved city council meetings: www.cityofwillowriver.com is the website.
At the school
Kindergarten Round up will be held Friday, May 5 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Willow River Elementary School. If you would like to come and tour the school, please contact Kristi at 218-372-3131 Ext 101. The kiddos must be five years old by Sept. 1 to attend. The Spring Band and Choir Concerts will be held on May 18 at 6 p.m. for the high school band, and on May 24 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for the elementary.
St Mary’s and St. Isidore’s
The Holy Week Schedule for St. Mary’s, St. Isidore’s and Holy Angels parish members is: April 6 – Holy Thursday Mass 7 p.m. at Holy Angels Church, April 7 - Stations of the Cross at 12 p.m. at St. Isidore’s Church, and Good Friday Service at 3 p.m. at Holy Angels Church, April 8 - Holy Saturday Mass 8:15 p.m. Holy Angels Church (Easter Vigil), April 9 - Easter Sunday Mass 8:30 a.m. St. Mary’s Church, April 9 - Easter Sunday Mass 10:30 a.m. Holy Angels Church. On Wednesday, April 26 at Holy Angels Church, the class of Confirmation Students will receive the Sacrament of Confirmation. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers as they finish preparations for this Holy Sacrament. On Sunday, May 7, 2023 the First Communion Class will be making their First Holy Communion. We ask that you keep the students in your thoughts and prayers as they complete their preparation for this Holy Sacrament. The Knights of Columbus meeting will be held on April 23, 2023. The meeting will be at St. Isidore’s Church with Rosary at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting to follow at 7 p.m. St. Mary’s Church: Confessions are heard from 7:45 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. before the Sunday Mass at St. Mary’s. Eucharistic Adoration is on Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Doughnut Sundays at St. Mary’s after the 8:30 a.m. Mass are as follows: April 30 and May 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.