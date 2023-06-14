Tottie Olafssen has an uncle, Thurston, who seems a bit weak north of the ears, if you get my drift.
Evidently, Uncle Thurston had cataract surgery on his right eye a couple of days ago, and he claims the surgeon schedules thirty operations a day. He says he arrived for surgery and was placed on a conveyor belt as soon as he got there. An anesthesiologist stuck a needle in his vein and made him comfortably oblivious to everything.
He moved with Thurston a couple of feet along the conveyor belt until he arrived at the surgeon.
The surgeon crunched the lens in his eye, vacuumed out the pieces, and implanted a new one in its place. Thurston claims the belt moved him slowly to the end of the line where he slid into a wheelchair, was taken to an elevator and deposited into the front seat of his driver’s car when he got to the first floor.
Thurston says he was home in forty-five minutes. I think Thurston’s grip on reality was sucked away with his cataracts. Do you believe that story?
Signed, Betty on Bass Lake
Dear Betty,
Modern technology has made cataract surgery much speedier than it was years ago.
I happen to know Thurston Trumbower because I went to school with his sister.
Many times I was tempted to put his eye out with a shrimp fork for being such a blockhead. So it’s interesting that he is having cataract surgery.
Hopefully he will see things more clearly after the work is completed. I’m not too sure the surgery will improve his mind. He should probably see a therapist for that. I certainly wish him well in both areas.
Keep me updated on his progress and remember, Tante Ingeborg cares, but not so much.
