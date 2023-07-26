When we were growing up my mother avoided my father’s family as much as possible. He was one of thirteen children and to say they were rowdy would be an understatement. Evidently my grandmother spent most of her time cooking meals and doing one other thing which directly resulted in her having to cook so many meals. But to hear my mother tell it, grandma was a saint, grandpa was a rogue and his children, most notably his sons, were hooligans. I don’t think I would recognize any of my aunts, uncles or cousins because mother was always able to whisk us away if she found out they were planning a visit.
Surprisingly, my youngest uncle,Louie, had a religious rebirth on the way to a burglary and ran his Volkswagen into a brick wall. The next day he arose again and joined the Evangelical Congregation of the Blessed Incarceration. I’m not familiar with this group but reportedly they are big into fund raising.
Do you think there’s a possibility that my sister, brother or I could get called to a religious life?
Signed, Needing A Direction on Deggerstrom
Dear Needing,
I personally have never experienced any kind of religious calling but I’ve heard stories about people who have reportedly felt a nudge towards a new lifestyle.
If you look into it, you’ll find that many people who hear voices are diagnosed with schizophrenia. Or, as in the case of your uncle Louie, have suffered a blunt force injury to the brain. My advice is to not sit around waiting for a sign from heaven about your future. Do something worthwhile and when you get to the end of the line you won’t have to worry that you got a call. But unfortunately it was from the wrong number.
Good luck and remember, Tante Ingeborg cares…..but not so much.
