Fire drills at inopportune times

My friend Zelma Hokkenen is usually an easygoing and pleasant person but recently she has been plagued by health issues. After undergoing surgery to remove a small tumor in her breast, her oncologist insisted on follow up radiation therapy. She says the radiation was a snap but laying on a stone slab with her arms raised above her head was extremely uncomfortable. On the second day of treatment she showed up on time, removed her street clothes from the waist up, put on a hospital top then proceeded to the waiting area for her turn. The staff informed the patients that they were about to participate in a fire drill. At this point, Zelma informed the staff that no way was she going outside wearing half of a hospital gown, opened in the front, and standing in the rain for a fire drill. Seeing that there could possibly be a rebellion underway, the staff postponed the drill.
I have mixed feelings about this incident. I can understand Zelma’s chagrin but fire drills are a necessary safety precaution. Where do you stand on this issue?
Signed, Katrina in Kerrick
Dear Katrina,
As far as battle cries go, I doubt “I refuse to go outside thusly attired!” will go down in the annals of history along with “Remember the Alamo!” or “Damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead!” Of course the Texans were fighting to become a sovereign state and free from Mexican rule. I wasn’t present at the time, but as I recall it actually started with a cannon that was loaned to the town of Goliad so the people could repel the indigenous forces that wanted their land back and maybe a couple head of cattle and some sheep. The cannon ended up at the Alamo where the Texans used it against Santa Ana. He became irate, hoisted a red flag and killed the 189 Texans holed up in a church.
You could say that the whole issue was over a land grab. We refuse to learn from history and continue to repeat it.
No doubt Zelma was as passionate as the Texans about relinquishing her safe place at the hospital but when push came to shove, she needed to surrender and put safety first. I’d hate to be in her spot. Frequently life is about making hard choices and keeping our hands to ourselves.
Wish Zelma a speedy recovery and remember, Tante Ingeborg cares…..but not so much.
