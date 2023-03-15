I was just watching the Minnesota Legislature debate about whether to eliminate or reduce state taxes on Social Security. It was interesting to listen to the debate. Although, I have to admit a bit frustrating. This issue affects at least 348,700 households in the state of Minnesota. With a $17.5 billion budget surplus it becomes an even bigger topic of discussion. If you are over the age of 50, you should keep an eye on this. Many people move out of the state when they get older, because many other states do not tax social security. Do we want an even bigger mass exodus in Minnesota? A few years ago, I was surprised to learn that Minnesota taxed people on social security. It seems to me (and many others) that we already pay taxes on that money when we earn it. Isn’t the purpose of social security to help our elders meet ends meet after retirement, not tax them twice? I wonder how many people would complain if they started taxing SNAP or other social programs? The people that get social security worked hard and paid into the system all their working years. It is also interesting to realize that a lot of politicians seemed to campaign that taxing social security in Minnesota would change if they were elected. Please contact your legislators and let them know how you feel about this.
Firearm safety training registration open
- Willow River News Kathi Bennett
