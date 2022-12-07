Mabelline Gunderssen is not taking any chances this year with falling on the ice. Last year, she got a really nasty lump on her elbow when she slipped in the parking lot of Bob’s Bait and Beverages. Luckily she was on her way IN to Bob’s. Otherwise there might have been snide remarks. This season she’s wearing hockey gear and spikes on her shoes when she has to go out. It’s hard to picture because Mabelline is built like a Mack Truck. Most of the time she looks like she was “rode hard and hung up wet,” as the saying goes. She tries to park close to the entrance of her destination but her refurbed ambulance takes up a lot of space.
I’m worried that her driving will be impaired with all that gear she’s planning to wear. She could wrap her rig around a light pole or take out a couple of pedestrians walking to their cars. Do you think I should say something to her about my concerns?
Signed, Berniece on Beaver Tail Road
Dear Berniece,
Yes, I think you should say something to Mabelline about driving in bad weather, and her chances of falling. You should tell her to stay home. Some folks act like it’s a world class accomplishment if they can go out during treacherous driving conditions and make it back home in under twenty-four hours.
Unless Mabelline is in heavy labor and heading to the hospital, she should stay home. A person in that situation should stay home and call 9-1-1 anyway. Certainly a trip to Bob’s Bait and Beverages can be postponed till the snow plows have cleared the roads.
The chances of Mabelline getting injured or injuring someone else can be eliminated if she stays home and reads a good book.
Good luck to anyone who tries walking on ice and remember, Tante Ingeborg cares…..but not so much.
