Gearing up for Fun with Santa, get your letter in

It was amazing to see how many people came out for the Christmas Tree lighting on Friday night.  I had never been to one before. It was like a Christmas movie as mother nature decided to make it snow at the right time. Angela’s aunt and uncle and some friends played awesome music and the kids from the play made a special appearance and sang for us.  They were decked out in their costumes and were amazing.  It was nice to see so many wonderful people out there having fun. The fire department made popcorn and the Willow River Community Club had coffee, hot chocolate, and doughnuts.  It was nice to have a positive get together and remember what life is all about.  Someone told me that the last time they had a tree lighting was when the tree was about six feet tall.  It is a very big tree now, so that must’ve been a while ago.  I’ve lived in Willow River for 25 years and I don’t remember it, so it must have been before that. We figure there was about one hundred and fifty people there. Thanks to all who participated. 

