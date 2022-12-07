Gearing up for Fun with Santa, get your letter in

It was amazing to see how many people came out for the Christmas Tree lighting on Friday night. I had never been to one before. It was like a Christmas movie as mother nature decided to make it snow at the right time. Angela’s aunt and uncle and some friends played awesome music and the kids from the play made a special appearance and sang for us. They were decked out in their costumes and were amazing. It was nice to see so many wonderful people out there having fun. The fire department made popcorn and the Willow River Community Club had coffee, hot chocolate, and doughnuts. It was nice to have a positive get together and remember what life is all about. Someone told me that the last time they had a tree lighting was when the tree was about six feet tall. It is a very big tree now, so that must’ve been a while ago. I’ve lived in Willow River for 25 years and I don’t remember it, so it must have been before that. We figure there was about one hundred and fifty people there. Thanks to all who participated.
Letters from Santa Claus forms are available at Dave’s Oil, Northview Bank, and the city/fire hall for the kids to fill out and request a letter from the jolly fellow. Please stop in and get them. There is a drop off mail box outside of city hall. Or mail them to city hall at P.O. Box 125.
The Willow River Community Club is planning Fun with Santa again this year. The date for the craft fair and all the fun is Dec. 10 at the Willow River School. Also, on the same day is the Annual Christmas Bazaar at St. Mary’s Center in Willow River from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Note to residents who get city of Willow River water service. In the months of January, February, and March you will be required to read your own meters and send in the readings with your payment of your bill. Please use the bottom half of the bill card to record the reading. There will be a form on the back of it. Please remember to put your new five or six digit account number on the memo line of your check. If you get email bills, please check your email for information on this as well. Thanks.
