I’m not sure if you have had a chance to meet Ildereen Moosebrugger on state highway 123, but for sure if you have you’d remember her. She’s a Pine County master gardener and I’m convinced she’s finally passed “somewhat quirky” and embraced “completely bonkers.” She purchased an above ground swimming pool, complete with a deck around it then filled it halfway
post, peat and soil. She installed a ladder to get down to the soil then planted her garden in it. She said she was tired of fighting deer, raccoons, rabbits, and other pests over her flowers and vegetables. By the time she finished planting she was down twelve pounds. Wait till she has to harvest her zucchini and lug it up the ladder to her deck.
I suspect she’s eaten too many buttons off the remote. Do you think someone should alert her children?
Signed, Just Digging as Usual on Deggerstrom
Dear Just Digging,
I haven’t met Ildereen yet and, to be honest, I probably won’t be looking her up any time soon. Gardening is a lot of work but it’s satisfying to know there are no chemicals or pesticides on whatever you produce. Be that as it may, I’d rather get my veggies in the produce aisle and go jump in the lake than go to the trouble that Ildereen has. Call me lazy, but at least I haven’t caused a fender bender on the road in front of my house because people were gawking at my plants.
I wish Ildereen luck and hope her harvest is plentiful. Can’t say that eating the buttons on a remote causes anything more serious than indigestion but be sure to let me know how it goes and remember, Tante Ingeborg cares….but not so much.
