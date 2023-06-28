History in the attic

Years ago, you never asked anyone who could read to clean the attic. When I was about twelve years old, my Grandpa passed away. He was ninety-three and inherited his house from his parents. My mother sent me up to the attic to clean it out so she could sell the house. The family didn’t see me for two weeks. In that time, I learned more natural history, archaeology, and family genetics including where I got my red hair than I could have ever learned in school.
I learned what my great uncle did in WWII, and all about the wandering Hadzabe Tribe of Africa. Those old magazines and newspapers were full of eye openers. I wanted to transfer all that stuff directly to my bedroom closet so I could continue my education. Privately. My mother had other ideas and ended up putting everything out on the curb for the trash collector.
I think people today are missing out because they don’t make houses with attics anymore. Don’t you agree?
Signed, Ralphie S. On Rutabaga Rd.
Dear Ralphie,
People don’t need attics anymore because they have iCloud. We live in the age of electronics. If you want to know anything about your ancestors or anyone else’s, all you need to do is ask Siri. She can get you started on your search. Only certain types of people like to rummage around in the past. My nine year old niece wants to become a YouTuber and have a zillion followers so she can amass a fortune. Half the time I think she’s been cooped up in the house too long and needs to go ride her bicycle. Storing data electronically is good because it cuts back on the need for paper. I, for one, am allergic to dust so poking around in an attic doesn’t hold much appeal but if someone dropped off the keys to Buckingham Palace I could get really into snooping around.
Keep searching for facts about the past because he who refuses to learn from history is doomed to repeat it. And bear in mind that Tante Ingeborg cares, but not so much.
