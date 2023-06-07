One of the things that makes me emotional is hearing “Taps” at a memorial service. I looked up some of the history of this song.
According to ausa.org, “The earliest official reference to the mandatory use of Taps at military funeral ceremonies is found in the U.S. Army Infantry Drill Regulations for 1891, although it had doubtless been used unofficially long before that time, under its former designation ‘Extinguish Lights’ which was played at dusk.
The first use of Taps at a funeral was during the Peninsular Campaign in Virginia. Captain John C. Tidball of Battery A, second Artillery ordered it played for the burial of a cannoneer killed in action. Since the enemy was close, he worried that the traditional three volleys would renew fighting.”
I always wondered if “Taps” had words put to it. Even though there are no official words that I know of, here are the words that I found that are used by many in the military: “Day is done, gone the sun, From the hills, from the lake, From the skies. All is well, safely rest, God is nigh. Go to sleep, peaceful sleep, May the soldier or sailor, God keep. On the land or the deep, Safe in sleep. Love, good night, Must thou go, When the day, And the night Need thee so? All is well. Speedeth all To their rest. Fades the light; And afar Goeth day, And the stars Shineth bright, Fare thee well; Day has gone, Night is on. Thanks and praise, For our days, ‘Neath the sun, Neath the stars, ‘Neath the sky, As we go, This we know, God is nigh.”
I would like to say thank you to Noel Bennett for playing “Taps” on Memorial Day.
At St. Isidore’s: The 8:30 a.m. Sunday Mass has been switched to St. Isidore’s Church in Sturgeon Lake for the summer/fall months. Eucharistic Adoration is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church. On Wednesdays, June 14, 21, and 28, 2023 the Legion of Mary will meet at St. Mary’s Center in Willow River at 5 pm. July 2, 2023 St. Isidore’s will host Doughnut Sundays on July 30 and Sept. 3, Oct. 29, and Nov. 26.
Options for Women is an “Elevate Life” pregnancy resource center located in Sandstone. The center is open Tuesday through Thursday. Please feel free to call the following number if you would like to know more: (320) 216-7633. The generosity of the surrounding communities enables them to help those in need.
Catholic Charities of Minnesota offers frozen meals packaged and ready to pick up on the second Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. each month. If you are interested in getting these meals please stop by or call the parish offices at (218) 485-8214 or (218) 372-3284 for the information that you need. Pickups are made at the parking lot of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Willow River.
One of my favorite quotes is from Lech Walesa, “We hold our heads high, despite the price we have paid because freedom is priceless.”
