Katie, David, April, Daniel and Tori Clausen joined Mitch and Liz Clausen for Thanksgiving dinner. They were especially thankful for Katie finishing her last round of chemo to fight acute myeloid leukemia.
Pat and Mary Hogan of Omaha, Neb., stopped by Mitch and Liz Clausen’s home on Sunday, November 27, for coffee and a visit on their way back home from visiting family in Duluth.
Wayne Jr, Angelica, Walker and Waylon Stadin joined Deb and Wayne Stadin for Thanksgiving dinner. It was a very nice day. Recently, Wayne and Deb Stadin and Howard and Loretta Swanson had dinner at Doc’s in Sturgeon Lake...great food and great company!!
Thanksgiving day guests at Derrell and Jean Jensen’s home were Jean’s daughter from Anoka and Jean’s son and daughter in law from Mpls. They all enjoyed dinner then played some games before they headed back home.
Doug and Sue Blechinger enjoyed Thanksgiving dinner at Maggie, Maddie and Bauer Borchardt’s home in Willow River.
Jeanette Swenson hosted Thanksgiving Day dinner with Jesse, Genny, Grady, Dane, Jordy Swenson, Arnie, Nikki, Brooke, Ciara Cekalla, Jack and Sharon Ring and Sylvia Schweiger...great dinner and everyone had a fun time....On Friday evening , Jack and Sharon Ring, Jeanette Swenson and Sylvia Schweiger enjoyed dinner at Doc’s in Sturgeon Lake.
Santa Claus is coming to Bruno on Saturday, December 10th at the Bruno Fire Hall...there will be a pancake breakfast by the Bruno Fire Department serving from 8 to 11 a.m. (free will offering) and horse drawn hayrides and Santa from 9 to 11 a.m.
The annual Festival of Trees event will take place at the Pine County Historical Museum in Askov this Saturday, December 3.
Remember I am always looking for news....so those in the Bruno/Kerrick and surrounding cities/area that have news they would like to share, please feel free to contact me at phone number 320-838-3554 or email at: storebo1@froniter.com. Would like to hear from you.
