The East Central Chapter of Dollars for Scholars honored four retiring board directors as a part of their scholarship award night. The scholarships awarded by the East Central Chapter are made possible by decades of generous donors and the hard work and dedication of our volunteer board of directors. These volunteers have served for many years.
Mary Ann Nelson joined the board of directors in 2006. She spent countless hours working on the phonathon and barbeque fundraisers, but most importantly, she was the person who often ensured that students would get their checks on time and that donations were processed quickly. East Central is so grateful for her long days and weekends, working with the colleges, double and triple-checking the details, tracking transcripts, and updating phonathon lists.
Marv Nelson also joined the board of directors in 2006. Marv most recently served as President and led East Central Dollars for Scholars through some very significant changes and very significant growth. Under his leadership, East Central reorganized according to Scholarship America’s guidelines and built new policies and procedures. He worked closely with donors, overseeing contributions that would help East Central Dollars for Scholars expand to be able to present even more opportunities to students each year.
Roy Sebald was one of the Dollars for Scholars founding members. He has been a mainstay of East Central Dollars for Scholars since its early years and has helped nurture the organization to ensure that now have a fund that continues to grow to help so many of East Central students continue their education after high school. Well into his retirement years, Roy continued to serve on the board to provide scholarships for students he might never have even met. These scholarships have helped countless students build successful careers and many of these students, like Roy, have come back to their community and given back.
Carol Theis, has been with the organization since the very beginning, serving as one of its first secretaries, and was a visionary founding director. Carol wanted to help establish a permanent fund that would grow every year so that it might be able to help students in perpetuity. She noted the group had a goal to reach a fund balance of $100,000. They debated whether they might be setting their goal unrealistically high, but it is with her vision and persistence, that she shared with these early founders, that the organization was able to surpass that goal many times over. The Roland Theis scholarship, in memory of her husband, Bud Theis, is one of the longest-running scholarships and it has helped high school seniors for 30 years.
East Central cannot thank these retiring members enough for their vision, dedication, and commitment to East Central Dollars for Scholars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.